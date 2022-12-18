The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Justin Fields’ ridiculous run has Bears trailing Eagles 10-6 at halftime

Fields is getting little help from a banged-up Bears offense. Still, though, the Bears went into halftime trailing the Eagles, the best team in the NFL, by only four points.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Justin Fields’ ridiculous run has Bears trailing Eagles 10-6 at halftime
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields signals at the line of scrimmage Sunday.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Fields is getting little help from a banged-up Bears offense. Still, though, the Bears went into halftime trailing the Eagles, the best team in the NFL, by only four points.

Behind one of his most ridiculous runs of the season — a 39-yard scramble in which he ducked under a sure sack and sprinted up the left sideline on second-and-27 — Fields has the Bears are down 10-6 at halftime at Soldier Field.

Fields’ run set up the Bears’ only score. One play after the scramble — Fields had reached the end zone but officials ruled his left foot stepped out at the 9 — he handed off to David Montgomery for a nine-yard touchdown. Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed yet another extra point. Bizarrely, he’s missed five of them this season — and two in the last two games — while missing only two field goals all year.

Fields’ run made him the Bears’ single-season rushing leader for a quarterback, passing Bobby Douglass, who had 968 yards in 1972.

The Bears defense has at times baffled the league’s best passing offense, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception to rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon, who returned from concussion protocol, and a second-quarter pick to veteran safety DeAndre Houston-Carson.

The Eagles’ lone touchdown came on a 22-yard Hurts run with 43 seconds to play in the half. He took a shotgun snap and sprinted up the middle, untouched, while safety Jaquan Brisker blitzed a different gap. Both the touchdown and the Eagles’ field goal earlier in the quarter were set up by long catches by receiver De’Vonta Smith. He has three catches for 104 yards.

Fields is playing without four of his top six wide receivers. Darnell Mooney is out for the season with an ankle injury, Chase Claypool was ruled out Friday with a knee problem and N’Keal Harry was scratched Sunday because of a bad back. Equanimeous St. Brown was concussed after catching a third-down pass in the first quarter and is out for the game. The Bears also lost starting right guard Teven Jenkins to a neck injury; he was put on a backboard and carted off the field early in the first quarter.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields breaks Bobby Douglass’ franchise record for QB rushing
Bears RG Teven Jenkins exits Eagles game on stretcher with neck injury
Bears WR N’Keal Harry out vs. Eagles
Illinois’ Bret Bielema on old friend Mike Leach — and one last, laugh-filled conversation
Polling Place: Which QB would you want for the next decade, Justin Fields or Jalen Hurts?
Bears QB Justin Fields chasing history as he squares off with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
The Latest
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields running with the ball during a game.
Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields breaks Bobby Douglass’ franchise record for QB rushing
Douglass’ mark stood for 50 years, and Fields broke it in the Bears’ 14th game.
By Jason Lieser
 
Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after his team beat France in the final. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.
Soccer
Argentina wins World Cup on penalty kicks
France falls 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final as Lionel Messi finally gets a World Cup crown.
By Steve Douglas | Associated Press
 
Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) made his NFL debut with two snaps on special teams in Week 13 against the Cardinals at Soldier Field after opening the season on injured reserve following back surgery.
Bears
Bears RG Teven Jenkins exits Eagles game on stretcher with neck injury
Jenkins left on the fourth play of the game and was replaced by Michael Schofield.
By Jason Lieser
 
Simeon’s Jalen Griffith (2) looks for a pass as the Wolverines play St. Rita.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 18, 2022
St. Patrick and Downers Grove North join.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears WR N’Keal Harry out vs. Eagles
The Bears’ already-thin receiving corps got even worse Sunday morning when the team ruled out former first-round pick N’Keal Harry because of a back injury.
By Patrick Finley
 