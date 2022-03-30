Bears to sign S Dane Cruikshank from Titans

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Bears agreed to a deal with safety Dane Cruikshank, agent David Canter tweeted Wednesday.

Cruikshank, 26, played 14 games for the Titans and made four starts last season. He played almost half their defensive snaps and was a regular on special teams, too.

The Titans drafted him in the fifth round out of Arizona in 2018. He had one interception, one forced fumble and 65 tackles in four seasons.

Bears starting safety Eddie Jackson has been one of their highest-paid players the last few seasons, so they typically have looked for cheaper options to pair with him at the back end of the defense. They had Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in that role in 2019 and Tashaun Gipson the last two seasons.

The Bears also re-signed veteran safety and special teamer DeAndre Houston-Carson, so he and Cruikshank likely will both be part of the competition for the starting safety spot opposite Jackson.

