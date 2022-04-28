NFL Draft: Jaguars take Travon Walker No. 1 overall

The Jaguars picked Travon Walker first overall to kick off the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The Georgia edge rusher had only 9 1⁄ 2 career sacks but emerged as the likely first pick after a remarkable NFL Scouting Combine performance in March. Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had been considered the favorite to go first until Walker’s star turn in Indianapolis.

Walker started every game for the national champion Bulldogs last season, recording six sacks.

The Jaguars held the first overall pick for the second-straight year. They drafted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence last season and paired him with head coach Urban Meyer. The former Ohio State head coach was fired before the season ended, and the Jaguars eventually hired former Eagles Super Bowl champion coach Doug Pederson.

When the Jaguars gave offensive tackle Cam Robinson a contract extension on Wednesday, they eliminated the distant possibility that they’d draft an offensive lineman with their first selection.

The Bears don’t have a first-round pick this season because of last year’ Justin Fields trade. The Giants will use the pick the Bears sent —No. 7 overall.

