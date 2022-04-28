The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

NFL Draft: Jaguars take Travon Walker No. 1 overall

The Jaguars picked Travon Walker first overall to kick off the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE NFL Draft: Jaguars take Travon Walker No. 1 overall
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 5.

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 5.

Darron Cummings, AP Photos

The Jaguars picked Travon Walker first overall to kick off the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The Georgia edge rusher had only 9 12 career sacks but emerged as the likely first pick after a remarkable NFL Scouting Combine performance in March. Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had been considered the favorite to go first until Walker’s star turn in Indianapolis.

Walker started every game for the national champion Bulldogs last season, recording six sacks.

The Jaguars held the first overall pick for the second-straight year. They drafted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence last season and paired him with head coach Urban Meyer. The former Ohio State head coach was fired before the season ended, and the Jaguars eventually hired former Eagles Super Bowl champion coach Doug Pederson.

When the Jaguars gave offensive tackle Cam Robinson a contract extension on Wednesday, they eliminated the distant possibility that they’d draft an offensive lineman with their first selection.

The Bears don’t have a first-round pick this season because of last year’ Justin Fields trade. The Giants will use the pick the Bears sent —No. 7 overall.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
It’s good the Bears don’t need a quarterback because this draft class stinks at the position
GM Ryan Poles brings fresh approach to Bears heading into first NFL Draft
Halas Intrigue, Episode 221: Draft a receiver? Make a trade?
Bears, Byron Pringle ‘in a good place’ after arrest in Florida
DE Robert Quinn all in with Bears amid potentially rocky transition season
Rebuilding? Remodeling? Either way, Bears GM Ryan Poles has heavy lifting to do
The Latest
Masked passengers board an “L” train last week. COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Illinois.
Coronavirus
Highest COVID-19 case count for Illinois in two months
The state public health department has noted that severe cases ending in hospitalization or death have remained very low — though hospital figures are now on the rise.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cubs’ Seiya Suzkuki got to see a familiar face from his NPB playing days in Atlanta this week.
Cubs
Atlanta reunited: Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki runs into Carp mascot from his Japanese club
Four years after they overlapped in Hiroshima, Seiya Suzuki is in his rookie MLB season, and Jacob Mosella is the Braves’ mascot coordinator.
By Maddie Lee
 
US-POLITICS-FCC-HEARING
Columnists
Democrats in Utah show how to get serious about democracy
The Utah Democratic Party has demonstrated flexibility, too rare a trait in today’s politics. Utahans now have a rare opportunity to strike a blow for democracy and the Constitution.
By Mona Charen
 
1394291935.jpg
White Sox
Passed ball, walks doom White Sox in 10th
White Sox lose for ninth time in last 10 games
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
Aide to Ald. Gardiner tried to sell machine gun while on city time, authorities say — but he claims it was an antique that didn’t work
“Seeking to illegally sell a dangerous firearm ... on government time using government property demonstrates a shocking disregard for the people,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said of Charles Sikanich’s alleged actions.
By Sun-Times staff
 