The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Washington CB Kyler Gordon is a dancing Bear

Watch film of the 5-11, 194-pound Washington cornerback, whom the Bears drafted with the seventh pick of the second round Friday night, and you’ll see someone with tremendous body control. It looks balletic — because it is.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Washington CB Kyler Gordon is a dancing Bear
Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon walks onstage in Las Vegas after the Bears drafted him Friday night.

Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon walks onstage in Las Vegas after the Bears drafted him Friday night.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

To borrow a phrase NFL scouts reserve for nimble linemen, Kyler Gordon is a dancing Bear.

Watch film of the 5-11, 194-pound Washington cornerback, whom the Bears drafted with the seventh pick of the second round Friday night, and you’ll see someone with tremendous body control.

It looks balletic — because it is.

Long before Gordon first played football — and long afterward, too— he was a dancer. Gordon, whose mom was a gymnastics coach, was remarkably athletic at a young age. He started dancing competitively at age 6, traveling the country while performing jazz, lyrical, contemporary and hip-hop styles. Even ballet, which he’s called the hardest thing he’s ever done.

“It just takes a lot of consistency, a lot of dedication,” he said Friday night from the NFL draft in Las Vegas, where he attended the festivities with his family. “Not only do you go there and do the practicing and all that, but as far as going home and stretching and being that flexible and having that core strength. And how strict, honestly, a lot of teachers are in how they want you to perfect your craft and whatever choreography that may be.

“I just remember going through it. It’s tough. They just demand perfection. I got a little bit of that in me, too, just trying to do what I do and perfect my craft.”

Run his name through YouTube and you’ll find an 8-year-old Gordon on stage in a black sleeveless shirt and matching wide-leg pants dancing to “What If You,” a song by Joshua Radin. He spins and leaps and tumbles his way to being named “Mr. Spotlight” and the national dance competition.

He spent 20 hours per week in dance classes for four years. At 9, the same year he first started playing football, Gordon joined the WNBA Seattle Storm’s dance troupe. Gordon, who also practiced kung fu, stopped dancing competitively at 15.

Watch him play, though, and you can still see that body control.

“You see in his balance,” said Bears national scout Francis St. Paul. “You see it in his change of direction.”

And his athleticism. His pro day vertical leap last month was a superhero-like 39 ½ inches. When he ran a blazing 6.67-second three-cone, he actually stumbled and corrected himself. St. Paul was amazed. The scout was secretly thrilled, too, when Gordon ran a disappointing 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Gordon, he figured, might actually fall from the first round to the Bears in the second round.

“He plays way faster than that time,” St. Paul said. “And you see it all the time, there’s a lot of players that don’t run as fast as we’re all expecting but they play faster. And he has great play speed.”

He’ll have a chance to show it off right away. The Bears have a glaring need at outside cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson, another Pac-12 expat drafted in the second round. St. Paul said he’s more natural playing outside, but he could play inside, too — the nickel cornerback spot is a crucial component of new head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Gordon said he doesn’t have a preference whether he plays inside or outside, though he made it sound like he planned on the latter when he said it was going to be “very fun to be on the opposite side” from Johnson.

Gordon, who was one of 30 players the Bears brought to Halas Hall for pre-draft interviews, picked off two passes last year, his only season as a starter, before turning pro early.

He was a backup for two years, playing behind first-round pick Trent McDuffie, but impressed the Bears with his eager special teams play. When he got the starting job, the Bears saw a sure tackler who committed few penalties in college.

“For him, that means his feet are better than his hands, which is great,” St. Paul said. “That’s what we look for in cornerbacks.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears draft 24-year-old Tennessee WR Velus Jones in third round
Bears draft safety Jaquan Brisker with 48th overall pick in Round 2
Bears draft Washington CB Kyler Gordon in Round 2
Six WRs chosen in Round 1, but Bears have plenty to pick from Friday
With limited picks left by Ryan Pace, Bears GM Ryan Poles stays patient in draft
NFC North: Lions add DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams in draft haul
The Latest
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. celebrates scoring a touchdown against Georgia last season.
Bears
Bears draft 24-year-old Tennessee WR Velus Jones in third round
After choosing CB Kyler Gordon and S Jaquan Brisker in the second round, they went with Jones in the third at No. 71.
By Jason Lieser
 
Seven people were shot, one fatally, March 7, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man, 69, fatally shot in Austin
The man was in a home about 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Aerial view of trees planted in Lincoln Park neighborhood. The city announced Friday that it plans to plant 75,000 more trees over the next five years.
City Hall
City plans to plant 75,000 trees over next five years
The effort will prioritize historically overlooked areas on the South and West sides — aiming to make tree coverage more equitable across the city.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
People line up for COVID-19 tests in December 2021 in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Cases are back on the rise across Illinois.
Coronavirus
Mask ask? Some suburbanites advised to cover their faces as COVID-19 risk level rises in Cook, Lake, DuPage counties
Suburban Cook County’s case rate has jumped to 210 per 100,000 residents over the last week, meaning masks are advised indoors for the immunocompromised and people 50 or older.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Jaquan Brisker (1) had six tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and seven pass break-ups for Penn State last season.
Bears
Bears draft safety Jaquan Brisker with 48th overall pick in Round 2
The Penn State safety is known for his aggressiveness against the run. He had 64 tackles and six tackles-for-loss last season.
By Mark Potash
 