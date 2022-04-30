The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Bears take OT Braxton Jones in Round 5

Three hours after the first pick was made in Saturday’s draft festivities — and after the Bears made four trades — the team finally drafted. And they got, finally, an offensive tackle.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
At 6-5, 310 pounds, Jones was a three-year starter who made 29 of his 31 starts at left tackle, the other two at right tackle. He was a first-team FCS All-American in each of the past two seasons. He grew up in the Salt Lake City area, where he was a lightly recruited prospect.

At 6-5, 310 pounds, Jones was a three-year starter who made 29 of his 31 starts at left tackle, the other two at right tackle. He was a first-team FCS All-American in each of the past two seasons. He grew up in the Salt Lake City area, where he was a lightly recruited prospect.

He was impressive enough in his college career to be selected to play in the Senior Bowl.

The Bears entered the final day of the draft with three draft picks but made four trades between the start of the day’s activities and making their first pick. By the time they drafted Jones, the Bears had two fifth-round picks, three sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks.

Offensive line was considered one of the Bears primary needs. Still, Jones figures to be a developmental prospect. The Bears could still add a veteran at guard or tackle this offseason.

