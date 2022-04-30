The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears draft SDSU tackle Zach Thomas in Round 6

The Bears added their second offensive tackle in three picks Saturday when they drafted San Diego State offensive tackle Zach Thomas in the sixth round.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
San Diego State tackle Zach Thomas does a NFL Scouting Combine drill last month.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Thomas, who stands 6-4, 308 pounds, started 29 games over the past three seasons for the Aztecs. In his college career, he’s played 17 games at right tackle, 12 games at left tackle and two games at right guard. He missed all but three games in 2018 because of a torn ACL in his right knee.

Thomas was generally considered a top-20 tackle in the draft. His prospects might be limited by his age, though. He spent six years in college, counting a redshirt year and a coronavirus season that didn’t count against his eligibility. He turns 24 next month.

Few teams in the West were more committed to the run than SDSU, Bears area scout David Williams said. Thomas has run-blocking experience that could translate to Luke Getsy’s zone-based scheme. Thomas, he said, has the length to play tackle but could play guard if needed.

The Bears drafted Southern Utah tackle Braxton Jones in Round 5.

Thomas’ brother Cameron, a San Diego State edge rusher, was drafted in the third round by the Cardinals on Friday.

