Bears GM Ryan Poles makes front office changes

New general manager Ryan Poles continued to retool the Bears front office on Tuesday, naming Trey Koziol and Jeff King the team’s co-directors of player personnel.

The Bears hired Koziol, a Hinsdale Central High School grad and former Boston College teammate of Poles, earlier this year. King, a former Panthers and Cardinals tight end, was the Bears’ pro scouting director the previous two years.

“Not only are both outstanding evaluators, but they also enhance the work environment and culture due totheirpersonalities, passion and selfless approach,” Poles said in a statement. “BothJeff and Treywill have a strong influence on roster decisions made in pro and college scouting.”

The two will work underneath Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

Mark Sadowski, who had been the Bears’ college scouting director since 2016, is no longer with the team, a source confirmed.

A new general manager reorganizing the front office at this time isn’t unusual; most are hired in January but hold off on major changes until after the draft.

