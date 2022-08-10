The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
David Montgomery joins list of injured Bears

The Bears’ lack of wide receivers and cornerbacks are particularly concerning, not just so the team can run a competent practice, but for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears running back David Montgomery runs the ball against the Giants in January.

David Banks, AP Photos

Bears running back David Montgomery joined the ever-increasing list of Bears players to miss practice with an undisclosed injury, riding an exercise bike during practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Montgomery, who practiced Tuesday at Halas Hall, joined a growing list of injured players that includes receivers Velus Jones, Byron Pringle, N’Keal Harry and David Moore; tight end Cole Kmet; defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr; and cornerbacks Kyler Gordon, Duke Shelley, Kindle Vildor, and Thomas Graham, Jr.

“There’s a whole football team over there,” receiver Darnell Mooney said, referring to the exercise bikes.

The Bears’ lack of wide receivers and cornerbacks are particularly concerning, not just so the team can run a competent practice, but for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs. Bears coach Matt Eberflus, who did not speak to the media Wednesday, has said he will play the team’s starters Saturday. He said that the rebuilding team needs the snaps. So does their new coaching staff, particularly offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

“I would like to play significantly,” Mooney said. “Just to get a glimpse of how Luke calls plays and how the game will be.”

