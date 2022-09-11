The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Bears Sports Business

Bears fans, business owners have mixed feelings about potential move to suburbs

As the Bears faithful hung out before the team’s rain-drenched opening win on Sunday, the specter of a potential move to Arlington Heights loomed like the storm clouds over Soldier Field.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Bears fans, business owners have mixed feelings about potential move to suburbs
merlin_108147360.jpg

Bears fans waiting for the start of the game at Reggie’s Chicago. Sunday. September 11, 2022. | Brian Rich/ Sun-Times

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

As the Bears faithful gathered ahead of the team’s rain-drenched opening win on Sunday, the specter of a potential move to Arlington Heights loomed like the storm clouds over Soldier Field.

The matchup with the San Francisco 49ers came just three days after a pivotal community meeting in the northwest suburb, where Bears Chairman George McCaskey vowed the team would “be good neighbors” while conceding the massive development would rely, in part, on taxpayer money.

As hundreds of Bears fans gathered Sunday at Reggies Chicago, 2105 S. State St., the club’s owner Robby Glick said he hopes the team stays put.

“I’m a Chicagoan, I’m a Bears fan,” said Glick, who is also a season-ticket holder. “I don’t want them to move. I want the team to be in the city. I would love to see the Bears stay at Soldier.

“But I say that selfishly. I want the business, and I don’t want to go all the way out to Arlington Heights.”

Reggies was packed by 9:40 a.m. Sunday, with over 400 people circulating through the bar, a standard crowd for home games. Fans who clamored for cocktails and the bar’s $15 all-you-can-eat buffet were eventually offered free rides to and from the stadium aboard old-school buses.

merlin_108147342.jpg

Bears fans get on a bus to Soldier Field outside of Reggie’s Chicago. Sunday. September 11, 2022. | Brian Rich/ Sun-Times

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Despite potentially undercutting his booming gameday business, Glick said he understands why the Bears want to leave. Other fans made similar concessions, spouting off a laundry list of grievances.

They complained the stadium is one of the smallest in the league; there isn’t a dome to protect from inclement weather; the lines for restrooms and concessions are too long; there’s never enough parking; and the train stops are too far away.

Kevin Conley stopped by Reggies with his brother before heading to Soldier Field. The weather aside, Conley was thrilled to head to the game, his first as a season-ticket holder.

But he’s also excited about the prospect of a possible new stadium with more seats, better amenities and easier access.

“I’m all in for it,” said Conley, who lives in the city. “It’s a pain to get to the stadium now, plus it’s old and small. It would be equally as time consuming getting here as it is to get out to the new stadium.”

Other fans weren’t so optimistic.

“I’m not too happy about it,” said Blake Neal, a South Loop resident. “It’s unfortunate if they end up moving. We live right here and just became season-ticket holders. And with Reggies, we’re able to hang at the bar then take the bus straight to the stadium.”

It might be closer for people in the suburbs, Neal said, but it won’t be as close for people on the South Side.

merlin_108147374.jpg

Bears fans watch the game at Kroll’s South Loop. Sunday. September 11, 2022. | Brian Rich/ Sun-Times

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Just a few blocks away at Kroll’s South Loop, 1736 S. Michigan Ave., Bears fans were also split.

Jeremy Balfe, a Hyde Park resident who stopped in to watch the game, said he’s all for a new home field.

“Chicago deserves a bigger, better stadium,” Balfe said. “It’s an outdated stadium for many reasons. There needs to be a dome for bad weather days like today.It’d be great if Soldier could be improved and they could stay here, but I just don’t think that’s feasible.”

As for Nicole Steinmetz, the bar’s owner, the move from Soldier Field would be devastating for her business. Kroll’s is reliably packed before and after Bears games, Steinmetz said, and the bar stays busy with people coming by to watch.

“Home games make a huge difference for us,” she said. “I understand why they are looking to leave, but it would be awful for local businesses here.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
First ugliness, then stunning beauty from the Bears, Justin Fields in a soggy upset of the 49ers
Bears celebrate rainy day win with victory slide into the end zone
Bears’ defense leads the way in 19-10 win over 49ers to open season
Bears use towel on soggy Soldier Field turf, lose chance at FG
QB Justin Fields sputtering as Bears trail 49ers 7-0 at halftime
Bears pre-game update: Soldier Field pounded by rain; 49ers star TE George Kittle out
The Latest
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ride through the Kaduna racecourse in Northern Nigeria on Feb. 2, 1956.
News
Queen’s death brings conflicted emotions in former colonies: ‘I cannot mourn’
Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere.
By Cara Anna | Associated PressDanica Coto | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
NFL
Eagles too much for Lions in opener
Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrating during his team’s victory over the 49ers.
Bears
First ugliness, then stunning beauty from the Bears, Justin Fields in a soggy upset of the 49ers
A 51-yard touchdown pass off a broken play changes everything in the season opener.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Steelers beat Bengals with late FG in overtime
Pittsburgh QB Mitch Trubisky went 21 for 38 for 194 yards.
By Mitch Stacy | Associated Press
 
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) posts up for a shot over Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Aces take Game 1 of WNBA Finals
The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, who nearly erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left.
By Associated Press
 