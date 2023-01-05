The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach: Devin Hester revolutionized football like Elway or Manning

Devin Hester revolutionized the NFL the same way that John Elway and Peyton Manning did, Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said Thursday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears coach: Devin Hester revolutionized football like Elway or Manning
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Former Bears returner Devin Hester is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.

Devin Hester revolutionized the NFL the same way that John Elway and Peyton Manning did, Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said Thursday.

For the second time in as many years, the former Bears return star was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. His 20 return touchdowns are an NFL record, and he’s the only player to start a Super Bowl with a kickoff return for a touchdown.

“If you want to talk what the Hall of Fame is supposed to represent, it’s supposed to represent being the best players at their positions – the best players to ever play the game,” Hightower said. “I don’t think that there’s a question that Devin Hester is the best player at the return position, in the combo return position, with all the records that he holds, everything he did his rookie year, everything he has done not only at the Bears, even when he went somewhere else. He revolutionized the game of football and how coaches cover kicks.”

Hester returned three punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns in 2006, his first of eight seasons with the Bears.

“Who changed the game in the kick return game in the way he did?” Hightower asked. “Other than a quarterback like a John Elway or a Peyton Manning at their position, who did it in the kick return position? There’s not enough attention or credit to go to Devin. It’s phenomenal what he was able to do, and it’s still mind-boggling to see how good he was when you sit down and you study it. So, I just think that’s a no-brainer and I hope it happens.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears predictions: Week 18 vs. Vikings
Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey turns 100
Former Bears returner Devin Hester a Hall of Fame finalist again
Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest rattles Bears as practice week begins
Justin Fields takes a small step, needs a giant leap
Bears sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown to 1-year, $1.25 million extension: source
The Latest
Tenant Becca Smith, 26, was among those protesting outside her Logan Square apartment building Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. About two dozen renters say they’re withholding part of their rent for January to protest the lack of heat in their building for two weeks in December.
Chicago
After two weeks with limited heat, some Logan Square tenants refuse to pay full rent
The tenants say it took two weeks for the problem to be solved.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
News
Beating of restaurant owner lands man six-year prison sentence
During his trial, attorneys for Jinhuang Zheng argued that he was actually afraid of the restaurant owner and had tried several times to recover the money legitimately.
By Jon Seidel
 
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (left), and Prince Harry walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.&nbsp;
Books
In upcoming memoir, Prince Harry claims William attacked him during an argument, report says
The Guardian on Thursday said it obtained an advance copy of the book, “Spare,” due to be published next week. It said Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”
By Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson hugs Bears receiver Velus Jones after their October game.
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 18 vs. Vikings
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ season finale Sunday against the Vikings.
By Patrick FinleyRick Telander, and 4 more
 
Boone, the first electronics-detecting K-9 for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, licks Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Investigator&nbsp;Daniel&nbsp;Codd’s face at the department’s Maywood office Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Suburban Chicago
New K-9 for Cook County Sheriff’s Office has a nose for electronics, crime
Although he’s only been on the job just over two months, Boone has already successfully found multiple electronic devices while executing two search warrants for Internet Crimes Against Children cases in the Chicagoland area.
By Pat Nabong
 