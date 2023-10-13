Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon expected to play vs. Vikings

Bears cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are expected to play against the Vikings on Sunday. But safety Eddie Jackson, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury, is questionable after being limited in practice Friday.

Tight end Cole Kmet (hamstring), who was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, practiced in full on Friday and is good to go.

Running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) and cornerback Terell Smith (ankle/illness) are out.

Center Lucas Patrick (concussion) returned to practice Friday on a limited basis and is questionable.

Veteran running back D’Onta Foreman, who has been a healthy inactive the past four games, is expected to start against the Vikings. Foreman had five carries for 16 yards and two receptions for eight yards in 21 snaps against the Packers in Week 1.

Jackson has missed the last three games since injuring his foot in the first half against the Buccaneers in Week 2.

Johnson has missed the last two games since injuring his hamstring against the Chiefs in Week 3. He has missed 14 of 43 games in his four seasons with the Bears.

Gordon has missed the last four games since breaking his hand in the season opener against the Packers. He will have to be activated off injured reserve to be active against the Vikings.