Pay day? Jaylon Johnson ups the ante with pick-6

It was a day of celebration for Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

The “dub” was for Bears fans who weathered a 10-game home losing streak that was snapped Sunday in a 30-12 victory over the Raiders at Soldier Field. But the pick-6 — an interception and 39-yard touchdown return that put an exclamation point on the rout — was for any team in the NFL willing to pay him the going rate for a cornerback who thinks he’s one of the best in the NFL.

Sending a message with the “pay me” celebration? “You’re damn right,” said Johnson, who stepped in front of Raiders star Davante Adams for the pick. “A hundred percent.”

It’s never a bad thing to make plays nine days before the trade deadline when you’re looking for a contract extension. Johnson added another interception on the Raiders’ ensuing drive to give him two interceptions in one game after he had just one interception in 43 NFL games coming in.

Now it’s time to talk. Sunday was pay day for Johnson.

“I’ve been wanting to get to the [bargaining] table,” Johnson said. “I know who I am. I know I can play this game at a high level. And I feel like I deserve to be paid like that. And I’m taking that attitude for any team, for anybody and everybody in the NFL. If it’s with the Bears, then I’ll do that. If it’s anybody else, for sure. I feel like I’m one of those guys who can be paid at a hight level.”

It remains to be seen if the Bears think Johnson is as valuable as Johnson thinks he is. And despite the big plays at the end, even Johnson knows he had an uneven day, with two penalties — and neither of them against Adams.

Johnson was called for an illegal contact penalty against Jakobi Meyers on third down that kept a Raiders drive alive in the first quarter. And he had a 46-yard pass interference penalty against Tre Tucker late in the third quarter that gave the Raiders a first down at the Bears 15-yard line. They eventually settled for a field goal that cut the Bears’ lead to 21-6.

“I know I’ve got to clean up some of the penalties,” Johnson said. “I’ve got to do better. I’ve just got to do a better job of reading the receiver’s body language [on the DPI]. I think I was so caught up in getting back into position instead of truly reading [Tucker]. If I’d have read him right and looked back to the ball, I could have had three [interceptions]. Things like that happen as a corner. But definitely a play I want back.”

Johnson’s interceptions but a bow on another excellent performance by the Bears’ defense against a Raiders offense with a world-class threat in Adams, but also with veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell at quarterback in place of injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had an interception, defensive tackle Justin Jones had a tipped pass that led to Edmunds’ interception and also had a sack. Rookie Tyrique Stevenson had three pass break-ups, including two against Adams, who was held to seven receptions for 57 yards (8.1 yards per catch) on 12 targets.

The Bears held the Raiders to 235 total yards (3.9 yards per play) and just 39 rushing yards on 14 carries (2.8 yards per carry).

“It feels good. I get to go home and watch TV with a smile on my face,” Johnson said.

But for Johnson, it wasn’t all about him. He toasted the Soldier Field fans after the game.

“Just getting a dub fro the home crowd … for all of the city,” Johnson said. “I know it’s been a long time coming. They show up every game and give us energy. It’s only right to give them a “W.”

