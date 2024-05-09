The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 9, 2024
News Entertainment and Culture News

Comedian Fortune Feimster to serve as grand marshal for Chicago Pride Parade

The comedian and her wife, Jax Smith, met in Chicago. They will lead the procession June 30.

By  Isabel Funk
   
SHARE Comedian Fortune Feimster to serve as grand marshal for Chicago Pride Parade
Paradegoers march in the 52nd annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Comedian Fortune Feimster and her wife will lead the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade as grand marshals.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Comedian Fortune Feimster and her wife will be the grand marshals for the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade, PRIDE Chicago announced Thursday.

Feimster and her wife, Jax Smith, will lead the parade procession June 30.

“We are honored to be named the Grand Marshals for Chicago Pride,” Feimster said. “Chicago holds a special place in our hearts — it’s home to a great comedy scene and home to the best audiences. It’s also where Jax and I first met nine years ago, during Pride. As we celebrate our community and our anniversary, it feels like a beautiful full-circle moment.”

Feimster and Smith first met at the 2015 pride parade in Chicago and married in October 2020.

Feimster has captivated audiences with her two Netflix specials and the podcast she co-hosts with fellow comedians Tig Notaro and Mae Martin.

prideparade-062623-10.jpgParadegoers with BP hold up large balloon letters that spell “pride” during the 52nd annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 25, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Paradegoers with BP hold up large balloon letters that spell “pride” during the 52nd annual Pride Parade on the North Side on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

PRIDE Chicago also announced two local couples who will serve as community marshals: Chicago bar owner Art Johnston and his partner, Jose “Pepe” Pena, and activists Myles and Precious Brady-Davis.

Johnston and Pena have been together for more than 50 years and opened the gay bar Sidetrack together. The Brady-Davises are longtime LGBTQ activists and community organizers.

The parade, themed “Pride is Power,” will begin at 11 a.m. and travel through Lakeview.

Next Up In News
1 hospitalized in crash on Kennedy Expressway
Four hospitalized in five-vehicle crash in Palatine
Overhaul the Rainbow? For first time in 98 years, the Original Rainbow Cone has new flavors
Barry Romo, Vietnam War veteran and antiwar activist, dies at 76
Pedal mettle? Bicycling in Chicago doubled in 5 years, but bikers still worry about safety
Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline deluged with calls, hindered by lack of shelter beds
The Latest
A hospital emergency room sign
News
Four hospitalized in five-vehicle crash in Palatine
The crash occurred about 10:52 a.m. along North Rand Road between East Dundee Road and Winslowe Drive, according to police.
By Daily Herald
 
rainbow-cone.jpg
Food and Restaurants
Overhaul the Rainbow? For first time in 98 years, the Original Rainbow Cone has new flavors
Chocolate Obsession, Cosmic Birthday, Minty City and Orange Dream were added to the beloved ice cream shop’s menu Wednesday, which until then only featured the five-layered Rainbow Cone.
By Kade Heather
 
Standard Media Group will play a role in the establishment of a new regional sports network in Chicago that will carry the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks. The content will come from Stadium, an online sports network.
Sports Media
Stadium, Standard Media Group working to launch network for White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks
Standard Media Group will invest in the network and help get it distributed. The content will come from Stadium, which is expected to keep its name when it converts to an RSN this fall.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Barry Romo.jpeg
Obituaries
Barry Romo, Vietnam War veteran and antiwar activist, dies at 76
Mr. Romo was a member of Vietnam Veterans Against the War and rallied at countless antiwar demonstrations in Chicago and across the U.S. A memorial is planned for Memorial Day at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Chicago.
By Kade Heather
 
Christopher Morel
Cubs
How Cubs' Christopher Morel has evolved into a more consistent third baseman
Morel has made plenty of spectacular plays at third base this season, but the routine ones have stood out to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.
By Maddie Lee
 