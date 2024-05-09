Comedian Fortune Feimster to serve as grand marshal for Chicago Pride Parade

Comedian Fortune Feimster and her wife will be the grand marshals for the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade, PRIDE Chicago announced Thursday.

Feimster and her wife, Jax Smith, will lead the parade procession June 30.

“We are honored to be named the Grand Marshals for Chicago Pride,” Feimster said. “Chicago holds a special place in our hearts — it’s home to a great comedy scene and home to the best audiences. It’s also where Jax and I first met nine years ago, during Pride. As we celebrate our community and our anniversary, it feels like a beautiful full-circle moment.”

Feimster and Smith first met at the 2015 pride parade in Chicago and married in October 2020.

Feimster has captivated audiences with her two Netflix specials and the podcast she co-hosts with fellow comedians Tig Notaro and Mae Martin.

Paradegoers with BP hold up large balloon letters that spell “pride” during the 52nd annual Pride Parade on the North Side on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

PRIDE Chicago also announced two local couples who will serve as community marshals: Chicago bar owner Art Johnston and his partner, Jose “Pepe” Pena, and activists Myles and Precious Brady-Davis.

Johnston and Pena have been together for more than 50 years and opened the gay bar Sidetrack together. The Brady-Davises are longtime LGBTQ activists and community organizers.

The parade, themed “Pride is Power,” will begin at 11 a.m. and travel through Lakeview.