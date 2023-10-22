The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears RB D’Onta Foreman told himself to ‘go be dominant’ — and he did

He ran 16 times for 89 yards and caught three passes for 31 more. He finished with two rushing touchdowns and his first-ever receiving touchdown, becoming the third Bears running back since 2000 to total three scores in a game.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears RB D’Onta Foreman told himself to ‘go be dominant’ — and he did
Bears running back D’Onta Foreman listens to fans cheer him Sunday.

Bears running back D’Onta Foreman listens to fans cheer him Sunday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

D’Onta Foreman told his teammates Sunday that he was used to sitting — and ready to roll.

The Bears’ running back spent four weeks as a healthy scratch earlier this season, sitting behind Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer in part because he didn’t contribute much on special teams. He was promoted to starter last week with all three hurt, and stayed there Sunday when only Homer returned.

He produced one of the best games of his career in a 30-12 win against the Raiders, running 16 times for 89 yards and catching three passes for 31 more. He finished with two rushing touchdowns and his first-ever receiving touchdown, becoming the third Bears running back since 2000 to total three scores in a game.

Foreman has had experience sitting — he played behind Christian McCaffrey in Carolina last year before the star was traded.

“When you get your opportunity, go be dominant,” Foreman said. “I think I’ve been doing that my whole life. … This wasn’t anything different than what I’ve been through. I just want to continue to build on it and show people what they said I couldn’t do, or what I wouldn’t be, or whatever the case may be, I wanted to prove ‘em all wrong.

“I think I’m in the process of doing that right now.”

Foreman drew gasps when hurdling opponents Sunday. Later, he tripped, flew in the air and landed on his back. He said he hurt the left side of his lower back and knocked the wind out of himself, but he returned quickly.

Receiver DJ Moore, who was on the Panthers last year, said his performance this year and last “speaks a lot on his character.” Coach Matt Eberflus praised his ability to stay positive, even when playing on the practice squad.

“When he was down and then we activated him up, he was the same guy all the time,” he said. “And that was pretty cool.”

Brisker down

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker went down and eventually limped off the field after he was hurt on a legal pick play during the Raiders’ two-point conversion with 1:14 to play.

Eberflus said team doctors were looking at Brisker’s right shoulder area but did not know his condition after the game.

Brisker was added to the Bears’ injury report Friday after hurting his groin in practice. He played and led all Bears with 10 tackles.

‘Cannon’ fodder

Eberflus said he brought in backup Nathan Peterman to throw a Hail Mary to cap the first half because “he has a big arm.” Starter Tyson Bagent lobbied for himself after the fact.

“I mean, I’ve got a cannon … ” he said with an air of confidence that drew laughter. “Nate’s got a very powerful arm as well. But I like to think that I’ve got an extremely strong arm and the ball most definitely would have got there.”

This and that

• Raiders rookie Aidan O’Connell, from Stevenson High School, took over for quarterback Brian Hoyer after his fourth-quarter pick-six and led the Raiders to a late touchdown. He went 10-for-13 for 75 yards, one touchdown a 83.8 passer rating. He threw an interception to Jaylon Johnson.

Coach Josh McDaniels chose Hoyer over O’Connell on Friday. He said Sunday he was curious to see what O’Connell could do but “this isn’t the preseason anymore.”

• Moore caught eight passes on nine targets for 54 yards.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 30-12 rout of Raiders
Pay day? Jaylon Johnson ups the ante with pick-6
QB Tyson Bagent lives dream, helps steer Bears to 30-12 win over Raiders
Tyson Bagent takes full advantage of what little he’s given in Bears’ victory
Don’t confuse Bears’ blowout win with big-picture progress
QB Tyson Bagent plays clean, clockwork game in Bears’ 30-12 win over Raiders
The Latest
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus yells on the sidelines.
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 30-12 rout of Raiders
What was Matt Eberflus doing as time drained at the end of the first half? Plus, a big-picture look at Tyson Bagent and Teven Jenkins.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_116822829.jpg
Bears
Pay day? Jaylon Johnson ups the ante with pick-6
Johnson, looking for a contract extension, had two interceptions in the fourth quarter that put the finishing touch on another excellent defensive performance by an improving Bears defense in a 30-12 victory over the Raiders at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter.
Bears
QB Tyson Bagent lives dream, helps steer Bears to 30-12 win over Raiders
Set aside the details and the big picture for a moment and enjoy what happened Sunday: A kid who grew up in the middle of nowhere West Virginia, played Division II and went undrafted just stepped up and won a game for the Bears as a rookie.
By Jason Lieser
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Two men in critical condition after South Lawndale shooting
After a physical altercation at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday with another individual inside a residence in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue, a 37-year-old and a 23-year-old, were shot multiple times throughout their bodies, police said.
By Violet Miller
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent celebrates after Sunday’s victory over the Raiders.
Bears
Tyson Bagent takes full advantage of what little he’s given in Bears’ victory
The rookie deserves another start, whether Justin Fields’ thumb is healed or not.
By Rick Morrissey
 