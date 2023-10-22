Bears RB D’Onta Foreman told himself to ‘go be dominant’ — and he did

D’Onta Foreman told his teammates Sunday that he was used to sitting — and ready to roll.

The Bears’ running back spent four weeks as a healthy scratch earlier this season, sitting behind Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer in part because he didn’t contribute much on special teams. He was promoted to starter last week with all three hurt, and stayed there Sunday when only Homer returned.

He produced one of the best games of his career in a 30-12 win against the Raiders, running 16 times for 89 yards and catching three passes for 31 more. He finished with two rushing touchdowns and his first-ever receiving touchdown, becoming the third Bears running back since 2000 to total three scores in a game.

Foreman has had experience sitting — he played behind Christian McCaffrey in Carolina last year before the star was traded.

“When you get your opportunity, go be dominant,” Foreman said. “I think I’ve been doing that my whole life. … This wasn’t anything different than what I’ve been through. I just want to continue to build on it and show people what they said I couldn’t do, or what I wouldn’t be, or whatever the case may be, I wanted to prove ‘em all wrong.

“I think I’m in the process of doing that right now.”

Foreman drew gasps when hurdling opponents Sunday. Later, he tripped, flew in the air and landed on his back. He said he hurt the left side of his lower back and knocked the wind out of himself, but he returned quickly.

Receiver DJ Moore, who was on the Panthers last year, said his performance this year and last “speaks a lot on his character.” Coach Matt Eberflus praised his ability to stay positive, even when playing on the practice squad.

“When he was down and then we activated him up, he was the same guy all the time,” he said. “And that was pretty cool.”

Brisker down

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker went down and eventually limped off the field after he was hurt on a legal pick play during the Raiders’ two-point conversion with 1:14 to play.

Eberflus said team doctors were looking at Brisker’s right shoulder area but did not know his condition after the game.

Brisker was added to the Bears’ injury report Friday after hurting his groin in practice. He played and led all Bears with 10 tackles.

‘Cannon’ fodder

Eberflus said he brought in backup Nathan Peterman to throw a Hail Mary to cap the first half because “he has a big arm.” Starter Tyson Bagent lobbied for himself after the fact.

“I mean, I’ve got a cannon … ” he said with an air of confidence that drew laughter. “Nate’s got a very powerful arm as well. But I like to think that I’ve got an extremely strong arm and the ball most definitely would have got there.”

This and that

• Raiders rookie Aidan O’Connell, from Stevenson High School, took over for quarterback Brian Hoyer after his fourth-quarter pick-six and led the Raiders to a late touchdown. He went 10-for-13 for 75 yards, one touchdown a 83.8 passer rating. He threw an interception to Jaylon Johnson.

Coach Josh McDaniels chose Hoyer over O’Connell on Friday. He said Sunday he was curious to see what O’Connell could do but “this isn’t the preseason anymore.”

• Moore caught eight passes on nine targets for 54 yards.