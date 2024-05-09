Four hospitalized in five-vehicle crash in Palatine

A five-vehicle pileup in Palatine sent four people to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday, police said.
The crash occurred about 10:52 a.m. along North Rand Road between East Dundee Road and Winslowe Drive, according to police.
Among the injured were a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man who were in a Honda CRV and two women, ages 53 and 59, who were in a GMC Tahoe.
The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, police said. Rand Road between Dundee Road and Winslowe Drive was closed for about 90 minutes while police investigated and cleared the scene. Arlington Heights police and the Cook County sheriff’s office assisted with traffic control, police said.
