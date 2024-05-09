The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 9, 2024
News News Metro/State

Four hospitalized in five-vehicle crash in Palatine

The crash occurred about 10:52 a.m. along North Rand Road between East Dundee Road and Winslowe Drive, according to police.

By  Daily Herald
   
SHARE Four hospitalized in five-vehicle crash in Palatine
A hospital emergency room sign

Hospital emergency room sign

Adobe Stock Photo

A five-vehicle pileup in Palatine sent four people to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday, police said.

The crash occurred about 10:52 a.m. along North Rand Road between East Dundee Road and Winslowe Drive, according to police.

Among the injured were a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man who were in a Honda CRV and two women, ages 53 and 59, who were in a GMC Tahoe.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, police said. Rand Road between Dundee Road and Winslowe Drive was closed for about 90 minutes while police investigated and cleared the scene. Arlington Heights police and the Cook County sheriff’s office assisted with traffic control, police said.

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Overhaul the Rainbow? For first time in 98 years, the Original Rainbow Cone has new flavors
Barry Romo, Vietnam War veteran and antiwar activist, dies at 76
Pedal mettle? Bicycling in Chicago doubled in 5 years, but bikers still worry about safety
Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline deluged with calls, hindered by lack of shelter beds
'I suffered a lot': Suburban Chicago woman claiming Zantac caused her cancer takes the stand in Cook County trial
Secret Service building secret Democratic convention communications center in southern suburb
The Latest
Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are set to star in a new Peacock series set in the same universe as "The Office."
Movies and TV
'The Office' reboot on Peacock will follow Midwestern newspaper's staff
Sitcom is said to be made by ‘the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch.’
By USA TODAY
 
Rosie Nolan rides her bike along North California Avenue.
Transportation
Pedal mettle? Bicycling in Chicago doubled in 5 years, but bikers still worry about safety
Bicycling grew more in Chicago than in any other major American city since 2019. But bike safety advocates say the city could be doing much more to protect cyclists and make biking even more attractive.
By David Struett
 
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in 2022.
Celebrities
Baby baby baby soon: Justin and Hailey Bieber expecting a child
Six months pregnant, model renews her wedding vows with ‘Despacito’ singer.
By Associated Press
 
A Chicago Police Department questionnaire for victims of domestic violence from 2014.
Chicago
Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline deluged with calls, hindered by lack of shelter beds
In 2023, the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline received a record-high 17,972 contacts for requests for shelter, up 45% from 2022. But advocates say the state is not equipped to meet the increased demand.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Zantac, a popular medication which decreases stomach acid production and prevents heartburn, sit on a shelf at a drugstore on New York City.
Health
'I suffered a lot': Suburban Chicago woman claiming Zantac caused her cancer takes the stand in Cook County trial
The suit, one of thousands, is the first to make it to jury trial and claims that the active ingredient in the heartburn drug Zantac turns into a cancer-causing substance.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 