The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears LT Braxton Jones returns to practice

It’s his first step toward rejoining game action after going on injured reserve with a neck injury.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears LT Braxton Jones returns to practice
Bears left tackle Braxton Jones has been cleared to return to practice.

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones has been cleared to return to practice.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones returned to practice Wednesday, his first step toward returning to game action after going on injured reserve with a neck injury. He was a limited participant.

Jones has 21 days to return to game action or revert to IR. Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears were hopeful he could return soon, but it’s unclear if he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

“When he feels like he’s ready and the trainers say he’s good to go, and we look at it as coaches, we’ll give him the green light,” Eberflus said.

The Bears practiced Wednesday without safety Jaquan Brisker, who is sick; guard Nate Davis, who has a high ankle sprain; cornerback Terell Smith, who has been out with mononucleosis; and right tackle Darnell Wright, who has injuries to both his shoulder and thumb.

Players who were limited in practice include safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and center/guard Dan Feeney (knee). Running back Roschon Johnson practiced in full after missing two games with a concussion. He still has one more hurdle to clear to be able to face the Chargers on Sunday night.

Jones went on IR after playing the Bears’ first two games. He missed five games, one more than what is required by the league for players who are put on the list.

Jones played every single snap last season. Larry Borom has played in his place the last five weeks, and could slide to the right side if Wright can’t play Sunday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Tyson Bagent earning fans as he overcomes undrafted ‘scarlet letter’
Bears still haven’t replaced Khalil Mack
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker still out with illness
Rookie running back Roschon Johnson ready to roll
Jaylon Johnson looking for ‘respect, security’ in contract talks
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy should stay conservative with QB Tyson Bagent vs. Chargers
The Latest
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson with Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man from being electrocuted after falling on to L tracks in 2022.
Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson participated in a six-month international training program funded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
By Frank Main
 