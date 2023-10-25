Bears LT Braxton Jones returns to practice

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones returned to practice Wednesday, his first step toward returning to game action after going on injured reserve with a neck injury. He was a limited participant.

Jones has 21 days to return to game action or revert to IR. Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears were hopeful he could return soon, but it’s unclear if he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

“When he feels like he’s ready and the trainers say he’s good to go, and we look at it as coaches, we’ll give him the green light,” Eberflus said.

The Bears practiced Wednesday without safety Jaquan Brisker, who is sick; guard Nate Davis, who has a high ankle sprain; cornerback Terell Smith, who has been out with mononucleosis; and right tackle Darnell Wright, who has injuries to both his shoulder and thumb.

Players who were limited in practice include safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and center/guard Dan Feeney (knee). Running back Roschon Johnson practiced in full after missing two games with a concussion. He still has one more hurdle to clear to be able to face the Chargers on Sunday night.

Jones went on IR after playing the Bears’ first two games. He missed five games, one more than what is required by the league for players who are put on the list.

Jones played every single snap last season. Larry Borom has played in his place the last five weeks, and could slide to the right side if Wright can’t play Sunday.