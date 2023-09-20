Bears putting LT Braxton Jones on injured reserve

The Bears are putting left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve with a neck injury that he felt after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, coach Matt Eberflus said.

It’s a major blow to a reeling Bears team, and the first time that Jones will have missed a game as a pro. The Bears are expected to put Larry Borom at left tackle, and Eberflus said the Bears could also try fill-in right guard Ja’Tyre Carter there.

He ruled out the possibility the Bears would move their first-round pick Darnell Wright from right tackle to left; Eberflus said that having a rookie make the switch wouldn’t be beneficial.

Jones will be out at least four games. Eberflus wouldn’t say if the team believed he could return then.

Jones was flagged for five penalties through the first two games, the second-most in the NFL, but was still by far the best of the Bears’ options at the position.