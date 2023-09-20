The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears putting LT Braxton Jones on injured reserve

The Bears are putting left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve with a neck injury that he felt after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, coach Matt Eberflus said.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears putting LT Braxton Jones on injured reserve
Bears left tackle Braxton Jones is going on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones is going on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears are putting left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve with a neck injury that he felt after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, coach Matt Eberflus said.

It’s a major blow to a reeling Bears team, and the first time that Jones will have missed a game as a pro. The Bears are expected to put Larry Borom at left tackle, and Eberflus said the Bears could also try fill-in right guard Ja’Tyre Carter there.

He ruled out the possibility the Bears would move their first-round pick Darnell Wright from right tackle to left; Eberflus said that having a rookie make the switch wouldn’t be beneficial.

Jones will be out at least four games. Eberflus wouldn’t say if the team believed he could return then.

Jones was flagged for five penalties through the first two games, the second-most in the NFL, but was still by far the best of the Bears’ options at the position.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Alan Williams’ status as Bears’ DC getting murky
Bears QB Justin Fields vows to play ‘free’ and less ‘robotic’
Jim McMahon: Chicago has always cared more about RBs and LBs than QBs
1st-and-10: Bears need to hit the easy button on Justin Fields
Ex-Bears Devin Hester, Brandon Marshall and Julius Peppers among Hall nominees
NFL power rankings: No Bears buyer’s remorse — yet — after Panthers trade
The Latest
Alan Williams (right) has been the Bears’ defensive coordinator since Matt Eberflus was hired as head coach in 2022.
Bears
Alan Williams’ status as Bears’ DC getting murky
Williams missed last week because of a personal issue. Bears coach Matt Eberflus refused comment to any question about Williams’ status Wednesday, including whether or not he was still the team’s defensive coordinator. “I don’t have any update right now.”
By Mark Potash
 
Guests at Standard Bar and Grill, 1332 N. Milwaukee Ave., n Wicker Park, on Sept. 19, 2023.
City Hall
Committee gives Chicago restaurants 5 years to phase in higher minimum wage for tipped workers
Several members praised the compromise as helping workers. But Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia said he remains concerned increased labor costs will force family-owned neighborhood restaurants to reduce hours or eliminate jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Gregory appeared in 60 games for the White Sox this season, his first on the South Side. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox reliever Gregory Santos to finish season on IL
Elbow inflammation lands Santos on IL; Garrett Crochet returns from injury rehab assignment
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields drops back Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields vows to play ‘free’ and less ‘robotic’
Asked what caused him to think too much, Fields pointed at his coaches.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Girl beaten on West Side
A good Samaritan intervened after two people were beating a young girl Sunday night in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue.
By Rosemary Sobol
 