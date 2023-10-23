Bears RB Roschon Johnson expected to return vs. Chargers

With D’Onta Foreman hitting his stride off the bench, the Bears’ running game figures to get even stronger this week with rookie Roschon Johnson’s return from a concussion.

Johnson, a fourth-round pick, has missed the last two games since suffering the injury in the Bears’ 40-20 victory against the Commanders on Oct. 5 . He has 25 carries for 122 yards (4.9 average) and one touchdown.

“It looks good,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s got another hurdle to clear, but it looks real positive and looks good for Wednesday. But we’ll see where he is at that time.’’

The Bears were down to fullback Khari Blasingame against the Commanders after Khalil Herbert injured his ankle and Johnson suffered the concussion. Herbert, the Bears’ leading rusher with 273 yards (5.3 average), is on injured reserve for at least two more games but is expected to return.

Foreman has ably filled the void the last two games. He had 15 carries for 65 yards against the Vikings in Week 6 and had 120 total yards and scored three touchdowns in the Bears’ 30-12 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.

Injury report

Safety Jaquan Brisker was checked for a concussion but was cleared and is OK to play Sunday against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Right guard Nate Davis, who missed the game against Las Vegas with an ankle injury he suffered against the Vikings in Week 6, will not play against the Chargers and remains “week-to-week,” Eberflus said.

Left tackle Braxton Jones, who has missed the last five games on injured reserve for a neck injury, could return to practice this week in the 21-day window to return from IR, Eberflus said.

Pay the man?

Eberflus wasn’t about to publicly negotiate a deal for cornerback Jaylon Johnson but acknowledged that Johnson has proved his value in his system.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked,” Eberflus said. “He’s always been really good in terms of being sticky at the top of routes and being able to close distances and make plays on the ball. Now he’s starting to make those interceptions, which is a positive.”