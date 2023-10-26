Bears predictions: Week 8 at Chargers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ “Sunday Night Football” game at the Chargers:

Rick Morrissey

Chargers, 31-24

The Chargers are terrible against the pass, so this should give Bears QB Tyson Bagent the opportunity to sling the ball — provided offensive coordinator Luke Getsy lets the rookie throw downfield and provided L.A. pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack don’t kill him. Season: 5-2.

Rick Telander

Chargers, 30-21

We’ve got a QB who’s undefeated as a starter in his career vs. a sub-.500 one, the undefeated one being an undrafted free agent from Nowheresville and the loser a first-round pick from mighty Oregon. But things even out fast in the NFL. Season: 3-4.

Scoop Jackson

Bears, 29-21

With a defense that feeds off getting after the QB, the Chargers could make life miserable for Bagent. It will be the Bears’ defense and special teams that prove the difference. Season: 4-3.

Patrick Finley

Chargers, 24-20

The hunch here is the Bears’ run defense keeps the game close. In his two games since returning from an ankle injury, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has averaged 2.6 yards per carry. Season: 5-2.

Jason Lieser

Chargers, 36-19

As beleaguered as the Chargers are, quarterback Justin Herbert is on a different level than most quarterbacks the Bears will face this season. He’s too good, and Bagent won’t be able to match him. Season: 2-5.

Mark Potash

Chargers, 24-20

With their defense improving and rookie Bagent capable of executing a winnable game plan, the Bears have a chance for an upset here. But on the road, a lot of things have to go right. Season: 2-5.