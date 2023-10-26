The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 8 at Chargers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ “Sunday Night Football” game at the Chargers.

By  Patrick FinleyMark PotashRick TelanderRick MorrisseyScoop Jackson and Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears predictions: Week 8 at Chargers
The last time the Bears played the Chargers, they lost by one in 2019.

The last time the Bears played the Chargers, they lost by one in 2019.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ “Sunday Night Football” game at the Chargers:

Rick Morrissey

Chargers, 31-24

The Chargers are terrible against the pass, so this should give Bears QB Tyson Bagent the opportunity to sling the ball — provided offensive coordinator Luke Getsy lets the rookie throw downfield and provided L.A. pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack don’t kill him. Season: 5-2.

Rick Telander

Chargers, 30-21

We’ve got a QB who’s undefeated as a starter in his career vs. a sub-.500 one, the undefeated one being an undrafted free agent from Nowheresville and the loser a first-round pick from mighty Oregon. But things even out fast in the NFL. Season: 3-4.

Scoop Jackson

Bears, 29-21

With a defense that feeds off getting after the QB, the Chargers could make life miserable for Bagent. It will be the Bears’ defense and special teams that prove the difference. Season: 4-3.

Patrick Finley

Chargers, 24-20

The hunch here is the Bears’ run defense keeps the game close. In his two games since returning from an ankle injury, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has averaged 2.6 yards per carry. Season: 5-2.

Jason Lieser

Chargers, 36-19

As beleaguered as the Chargers are, quarterback Justin Herbert is on a different level than most quarterbacks the Bears will face this season. He’s too good, and Bagent won’t be able to match him. Season: 2-5.

Mark Potash

Chargers, 24-20

With their defense improving and rookie Bagent capable of executing a winnable game plan, the Bears have a chance for an upset here. But on the road, a lot of things have to go right. Season: 2-5.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Tyson Bagent earning fans as he overcomes undrafted ‘scarlet letter’
Bears still haven’t replaced Khalil Mack
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker still out with illness
Rookie running back Roschon Johnson ready to roll
Jaylon Johnson looking for ‘respect, security’ in contract talks
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy should stay conservative with QB Tyson Bagent vs. Chargers
The Latest
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson with Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man from being electrocuted after falling on to L tracks in 2022.
Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson participated in a six-month international training program funded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
By Frank Main
 