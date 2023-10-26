Bears safety Jaquan Brisker still out with illness

The Bears’ secondary, which has not been whole for a complete game since Week 1, could be short-handed again Sunday against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (illness) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Safety Eddie Jackson (foot), who missed Sunday’s 30-12 victory over the Raiders, was limited in practice.

Elsewhere on the injury report, right guard Nate Davis (ankle), quarterback Justin Fields (dislocated thumb), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) did not practice Thursday.

Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe), who did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday.

Left tackle Braxton Jones (next) practiced in full and could play against the Chargers after missing the last four games on injured reserve.

“We’re just taking it day-by-day,” offensive line coach Chris Morgan said when asked about Jones’ status for the Chargers.

Playing a gimpy Wright against Chargers pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa could be problematic. But Morgan said the focus is on “getting ready to play.

“Every week you have concerns,” Morgan said. “You have matchups. You have things you have to work through. Darnell will be ready to play and we’ve got to be on it, because those guys are really good pass rushers — at home, a good defense. So we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

