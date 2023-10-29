The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ Lucas Patrick active for Chargers game

Earlier Sunday, the Bears said he was questionable because of a back injury. Patrick will at least test his back closer to kickoff.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears’ Lucas Patrick active for Chargers game
Bears center Lucas Patrick snaps the ball against the Bucs last month.

Bears center Lucas Patrick snaps the ball against the Bucs last month.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bears center Lucas Patrick worked out before Sunday’s game against the Chargers and will be active for the game.

Earlier Sunday, the Bears said he was questionable because of a back injury. Patrick replaced Cody Whitehair at the end of the team’s loss to the Vikings two weeks ago when Whitehair had issues with snap accuracy. Whitehair played left guard last week.

Patrick, who was not on the injury report all week, will at least test his back closer to kickoff.

The Bears previously ruled out quarterback Justin Fields, who has a dislocated thumb; guard Nate Davis, who suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago; safety Jaquan Brisker, who missed practice all week because of an illness; and cornerback Terell Smith, who has mononucleosis. The team made defensive end Dominique Robinson a healthy scratch Sunday.

On the team’s ESPN-1000 pregame show, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said that there was no change in Fields’ recovery plan.

“He continues to rehab and get better every single day,” he said. “Everything seems to be on plan. So we’re excited to get him back.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles anticipates ‘fairly quiet’ trade deadline amid uncertainty
Saints’ QB Derek Carr roughs up Colts in 38-27 victory
Bears downgrade C Lucas Patrick to questionable vs. Chargers, raising O-line concerns
Polling Place: Here are your picks for the World Series and Sunday’s Bears-Chargers game
3 keys for Bears in Week 8 game vs. Chargers
Bears developed unheralded Tyson Bagent into viable NFL QB, but he brought natural composure
The Latest
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles anticipates ‘fairly quiet’ trade deadline amid uncertainty
The biggest questions are whether cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be dealt and whether the Bears will add defensive line talent.
By Jason Lieser
 
Kansas players celebrate with fans after their upset win over Oklahoma.
College Sports
Kansas, K-State enter college football Top 25
Georgia is No. 1 for the 20th straight week, receiving 48 of 63 first-place votes, distancing itself from No. 2 Michigan after the Bulldogs walloped Florida on Saturday.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
merlin_11073435.jpg
Politics
Obama team reuniting in Chicago to mark 15th anniversary of historic presidential win
The former president will be interviewed by the hosts of “Pod Save America” during the first-of-its-kind reunion, which is expected to draw thousands of Obamaworld veterans.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
Lions hope Jared Goff rebounds vs. Raiders on Monday night
When they lived up to the hype with a 5-1 start this year, Goff had a lot to do with it, throwing for 11 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins stand on the field during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Vikings top Packers 24-10, but lose QB Kirk Cousins to injury
Cousins has never missed a game because of injury in his 12-year career. He did sit out a game at Green Bay during the 2021 season because of a positive COVID-19 test.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 