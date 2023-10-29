Bears’ Lucas Patrick active for Chargers game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bears center Lucas Patrick worked out before Sunday’s game against the Chargers and will be active for the game.

Earlier Sunday, the Bears said he was questionable because of a back injury. Patrick replaced Cody Whitehair at the end of the team’s loss to the Vikings two weeks ago when Whitehair had issues with snap accuracy. Whitehair played left guard last week.

Patrick, who was not on the injury report all week, will at least test his back closer to kickoff.

The Bears previously ruled out quarterback Justin Fields, who has a dislocated thumb; guard Nate Davis, who suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago; safety Jaquan Brisker, who missed practice all week because of an illness; and cornerback Terell Smith, who has mononucleosis. The team made defensive end Dominique Robinson a healthy scratch Sunday.

On the team’s ESPN-1000 pregame show, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said that there was no change in Fields’ recovery plan.

“He continues to rehab and get better every single day,” he said. “Everything seems to be on plan. So we’re excited to get him back.”