Bears predictions: Week 11 at Lions

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday in Detroit:

Rick Morrissey

Lions, 38-17: This could get really ugly really quickly. The Lions are the far better team, David Montgomery will be looking to send a message to his former team and the Bears don’t have a whole lot going for them, other than next year’s draft. Season: 8-2.

Rick Telander

Lions, 27-20: Remember when a Lions game was pretty much an easy W for the Bears? Remember when mortgage rates were 3%? Memories ... Season: 6-4.

Scoop Jackson

Lions, 42-28: The Lions have put up two “40-pieces” already this season. Adding a third against the No. 27 points allowed defense in the League doesn’t seem possible. And it’s a Montgomery “payback” game. Season: 6-4.

Patrick Finley

Lions, 31-28: The Lions have given up 90 points over the past three weeks. The problem for the Bears remains that the Lions can win a race to 30. Or 40. Season: 7-3.

Jason Lieser

Lions, 31-25: The Lions scored 72 points in two wins against the Bears last season. And they’ve improved. They might even take the North and never give it back. Season: 5-5.

Mark Potash

Lions, 27-17: The Bears have a lot of things going for them with the return of Fields and guard Nate Davis — and defensive end Montez Sweat in his third game. But Ford Field with a juiced crowd is a tough place for Fields to shake off the rust. Season: 5-5.