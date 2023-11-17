2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears control No. 1 and No. 5 picks

Draft day has the potential to be a good one for the Bears.

As a result of the trade with the Panthers, the Bears are in line for two early picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On March 10, the Bears sent the 2023 overall No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for receiver D.J. Moore and a cache of draft picks.

The Bears received the Panthers’ 2023 No. 9 overall pick (they traded to the Eagles and took Darnell Wright at No. 10), pick No. 61 (they traded that to the Jaguars and took CB Tyrique Stevenson at No. 56), a first-rounder in 2024. The Bears also received a second-round pick in the 2025 draft.

With the Bears and Panthers struggling again in the 2023 season, the Bears will be picking twice among the early selections in the 2024 draft.

If the draft were today, here’s the way the draft would play out. The chart will be updated every week throughout the season.