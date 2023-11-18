The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Bears activate RB Khalil Herbert from IR for Lions game

Herbert missed five games after spraining his ankle against the Commanders.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Khalil Herbert reacting to a play during a game.

Herbert led all NFL running backs at 5.7 yards per carry last season.

Getty

Bears running back Khalil Herbert will be back Sunday to face the Lions and former teammate David Montgomery.

Herbert missed the last five games with a sprained ankle, and the Bears activated him from injured reserve Saturday. He practiced in full all week and said Friday he was ready to play.

Herbert and Montgomery shared the backfield last season with Montgomery rushing for 801 yards and Herbert putting up 731. Montgomery left for the Lions in free agency on a three-year, $18 million deal.

Herbert rushed for 272 yards on 51 carries (5.3 average) in the first five games. D’Onta Foreman has been the team’s primary back during his absence. Herbert led all NFL running backs at 5.7 yards per carry last season.

“Shoot, it’s just going to be a heck of a group effort,” Herbert said Friday. “We’ve got guys in our room that can take it the distance and punish the defense. One guy goes out, another guy goes in. They’re going to be tired, but we’re going to be fresh. I feel like that’s a lot to defend.”

The Bears also elevated linebackers Micah Baskerville and DeMarquis Gates from the practice squad for the game.

