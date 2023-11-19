Bears RB D’Onta Foreman hurts ankle vs. Lions

DETROIT — Bears running back D’Onta Foreman hurt his right ankle in the third quarter against the Lions and is questionable to return.

Foreman had been hampered in the first half, too, and had trouble with the ankle against the Panthers 10 days earlier.

The Bears activated running back Khalil Herbert from injured reserve Saturday. He, Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson split carries Sunday.

Foreman was inactive for four of the Bears’ first five games before taking over for Herbert when he hurt his ankle against the Commanders. He quickly became a stalwart, running 86 times for 367 yards and helping to set the physical tone the Bears wanted.

“We feel great about Foreman, Roschon, we feel great about those guys carrying the load or carrying part of the duty,” coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. “But Herbert’s looked really well this week.”

Foreman had six carries for 14 yards Sunday, including a one-yard touchdown.

