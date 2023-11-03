Bears QB Justin Fields returns to practice

Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Friday for the first time since dislocating his right thumb almost three weeks ago.

He’s doubtful to start Sunday in New Orleans — that role will likely belong to undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent — but Fields could be in line to start Thursday night against the Panthers. It would mark his fourth game since the injury; the Bears eschewed the idea of putting him on injured reserve, which would have forced him to sit out that game.

In Fields’ absence, Bagent has started two games, beating the Raiders at Soldier Field and losing to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Fields was asked if he could play Sunday if he had to.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I’ve been mentally preparing like I have been, like I’m going to play, but we’ll see just how it feels Sunday.”

It still seems unlikely. He hadn’t thrown a football in practice until Friday, and even then he had to use a glove, which is not his preference.

For weeks, coach Matt Eberflus has said that the key to his return would be both his pain tolerance and his ability to grip the ball with his injured thumb.

As recently as Monday, Eberflus refused to say whether Fields had even thrown a football yet.

Fields started the season poorly but emerged in Weeks 4 and 5, throwing four touchdowns in each contest against weak Broncos and Commanders defenses. He struggled in the first half against the Vikings, though — he was 6-for-10 for 58 yards when he was sacked by Danielle Hunter in the third quarter.

Fields taking a step toward returning is a piece of encouraging news in a week marred by the firing of running backs coach David Walker and the trade request made by cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The Bears traded for Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat on Tuesday.