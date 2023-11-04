The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Source: Bears sign new DE Montez Sweat to contract extension ahead of Saints game

The deal secures Sweat through 2027 and makes him the highest paid player on the team.

By  Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
   
Source: Bears sign new DE Montez Sweat to contract extension ahead of Saints game
A photo of Montez Sweat before a game.

Montez Sweat signed a 4-year deal with the Bears on Saturday.

Danny Karnik, AP Photos

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said when he introduced defensive end Montez Sweat that he was working on a contract extension “now.” That deal is done.

Sweat agreed to a four-year, $98 million contract with $72.9 million guaranteed Saturday, a source said, securing him with his new team through 2027. The average salary makes him the Bears’ highest paid player.

Getting that deal done also ensures the Bears have the option to use the franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is approaching free agency and was frustrated enough this week to ask for a trade.

When Poles traded a second-round pick to the Commanders for Sweat on Tuesday, it was a near-certainty the Bears would soon sign him to an extension.

Sweat, 27, has 35 1/2 career sacks in 67 games over five seasons—all with the Commanders after they drafted him in the first round out of Mississippi State in 2019.

