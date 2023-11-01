Bears CB Jaylon Johnson disappointed no trade happened, but vows to play his best

Jaylon Johnson, the Bears’ best cornerback, was disappointed to be back at Halas Hall on Wednesday after requesting a trade but not getting one.

The Bears allowed Johnson to talk to other teams ahead of the deadline Tuesday, but nothing materialized. His discontent stems from stalled negotiations for a contract extension as he plays out the final season of his rookie deal.

Nonetheless, Johnson intends to go all-out the rest of the season with an eye on boosting his price in free agency.

“I play for God and I play for myself first,” Johnson said. “None of those are gonna change. The Bears, I mean, I’m always thankful, but I play for something bigger than the C on my helmet... and with that comes, of course, representing my organization.

“My passion, my fire for the game, isn’t gonna change over a contract or a lack of trade. I’m still gonna go out here and play high-level football.”

He added that he “100%” looks forward to seeing teams compete to sign him in March. He was noncommittal about continuing to negotiate with the Bears.

Contract talks between the Bears and Johnson got choppier recently, and he said he considered whether the Oct. 22 game against the Raiders would be his last game at Soldier Field as a Bear.

Six months ago, it seemed obvious the two sides would work toward a deal. General manager Ryan Poles said he wanted Johnson as a piece of the Bears’ future, and Johnson said he had every intention of being with the team long term. Johnson reiterated Wednesday that he has always and still prefers to play for the Bears.

“Not coming to be on the same page,” Johnson said in describing the breakdown. “There’s a difference between talking and getting things done. Up until this weekend, nothing was done, and I figured i wanted some different opportunities and to see what else is out there for me.”

