The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson disappointed no trade happened, but vows to play his best

Johnson requested a trade and got permission to talk to other teams, but nothing happened and he’s back with the Bears for the rest of the season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears CB Jaylon Johnson disappointed no trade happened, but vows to play his best
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson asked for a tried, but didn’t get one.

AP Photos

Jaylon Johnson, the Bears’ best cornerback, was disappointed to be back at Halas Hall on Wednesday after requesting a trade but not getting one.

The Bears allowed Johnson to talk to other teams ahead of the deadline Tuesday, but nothing materialized. His discontent stems from stalled negotiations for a contract extension as he plays out the final season of his rookie deal.

Nonetheless, Johnson intends to go all-out the rest of the season with an eye on boosting his price in free agency.

“I play for God and I play for myself first,” Johnson said. “None of those are gonna change. The Bears, I mean, I’m always thankful, but I play for something bigger than the C on my helmet... and with that comes, of course, representing my organization.

“My passion, my fire for the game, isn’t gonna change over a contract or a lack of trade. I’m still gonna go out here and play high-level football.”

He added that he “100%” looks forward to seeing teams compete to sign him in March. He was noncommittal about continuing to negotiate with the Bears.

Contract talks between the Bears and Johnson got choppier recently, and he said he considered whether the Oct. 22 game against the Raiders would be his last game at Soldier Field as a Bear.

Six months ago, it seemed obvious the two sides would work toward a deal. General manager Ryan Poles said he wanted Johnson as a piece of the Bears’ future, and Johnson said he had every intention of being with the team long term. Johnson reiterated Wednesday that he has always and still prefers to play for the Bears.

“Not coming to be on the same page,” Johnson said in describing the breakdown. “There’s a difference between talking and getting things done. Up until this weekend, nothing was done, and I figured i wanted some different opportunities and to see what else is out there for me.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Four Bears starters miss Wednesday walk-through
Bears fire RB coach David Walker
Matt Eberflus points to Bears’ 2-2 record in last 4 games, ‘awesome’ culture amid fiascos, failures
1st-and-10: Time for Bears GM Ryan Poles to dig deep — into his pockets
The Bears paid the Commanders for the privilege of eventually paying Montez Sweat
Jaylon Johnson drama ends where it began: Back with the Bears with a lot to discuss
The Latest
Cooking spray oils by Pam, a Conagra brand, rest on a supermarket shelf.
Business
Chicago-based Conagra Brands to pay $7.1M after cooking spray can ‘exploded’
A jury in Illinois has ordered Chicago-based Conagra Brands to pay $7.1 million to a Pennsylvania woman who suffered burns when a can of cooking spray ignited in a commercial kitchen.
By Claire Savage | AP
 
Jaquan Brisker tackles Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Bears
Four Bears starters miss Wednesday walk-through
As part of their preparations for a short week next week, the Bears held a walk-through Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
The cuisine at Union restaurant has earned the Chicago eatery a Bib Gourmand.&nbsp;Change Remove
Food and Restaurants
Five Chicago restaurants receive 2023 Bib Gourmand recognition
The awards from the Michelin Guide recognize restaurants that “offer a three-course meal at a reasonable price.”
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
The Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels.
NFL
Raiders fire coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler
The team will conduct searches for replacements for McDaniels and Ziegler after the season.
By Associated Press
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Evanston man charged with murder in Magnificent Mile beating
Henry Graham, 49, is accused of beating Russell Long on June 29 in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 