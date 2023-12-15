DJ Moore, Jaquan Brisker questionable for Browns game
Moore, who injured his ankle against the Lions last week, had full participation in practice Friday and is expected to play. Brisker was limited in practice with a recurring groin injury.
Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (ankle) practiced in full Friday but is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) was limited in practice and also is questionable.
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and back-up linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) are out.
The Bears also will be without defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was put on injured reserve this week with a broken ankle and is out for the season.
