DJ Moore, Jaquan Brisker questionable for Browns game

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (ankle) practiced in full Friday but is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) was limited in practice and also is questionable.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and back-up linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) are out.

The Bears also will be without defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was put on injured reserve this week with a broken ankle and is out for the season.