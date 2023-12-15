The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 15, 2023
DJ Moore, Jaquan Brisker questionable for Browns game

Moore, who injured his ankle against the Lions last week, had full participation in practice Friday and is expected to play. Brisker was limited in practice with a recurring groin injury.

By  Mark Potash
   
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore celebrates a touchdown against the Lions in the Bears’ 28-13 victory last Sunday at Soldier Field.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (ankle) practiced in full Friday but is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) was limited in practice and also is questionable.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and back-up linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) are out.

The Bears also will be without defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was put on injured reserve this week with a broken ankle and is out for the season.

