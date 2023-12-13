The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears relying on depth to fill Yannick Ngakoue void

The veteran defensive end is out for the season after breaking his ankle against the Lions on Sunday. DeMarcus Walker is first in line to replace Ngakoue — who had four sacks in 13 games — followed by Rasheem Green and Dominique Robinson.

By  Mark Potash
   
Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 40-20 victory the Commanders on Oct. 5 at FedEx Field.

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Yannick Ngakoue’s impact with the Bears has been underwhelming — by the numbers and the eye test — since the former Pro Bowl free agent defensive end signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract early in training camp. He had four sacks in 13 games, after having eight or more, with an average of nearly 10, in his first seven NFL seasons. 

But with the Bears on a defensive roll with a suddenly threatening pass rush invigorated by the addition of defensive end Montez Sweat, they’re about to find out just how valuable Ngakoue is or isn’t. Ngakoue was put on injured reserve Wednesday and is out for the season after breaking his ankle late in the Bears’ 28-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field.

With the entire defense playing well and building momentum in Sweat’s five games, the impact of Ngakoue’s absence remains to be seen. His four sacks were a disappointment, but his presence likely has made Sweat that much more effective. 

The Bears will be counting on their entire defensive line depth to fill the void. DeMarcus Walker, who started the Bears’ first eight games before playing a prominent back-up role in the rotation after Sweat was acquired on Oct. 31, is first in line, followed by Rasheem Green and second-year defensive end Dominique Robinson, who has been inactive the last six games.

But rookie defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens also could get more snaps with the Bears becoming more creative since acquiring Sweat. 

“Everybody just step up,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “When you have an injury, you have an opportunity for people — for Dom, for [Walker] … Gervon, everybody that’s going to have an uptick in reps because of the loss of Yannick. It’s important for those guys to lean into the opportunity and have vision for the opportunity and vision for the plays you’re gonna make.” 

The Bears signed Ngakoue on Aug. 4 — 10 days into training camp — to boost a pass rush that was the worst in the NFL in 2022. But while he was an upgrade, Ngakoue did not provide the spark the Bears needed. His impact was more noticeable after Sweat was acquired — he had two of his four sacks in the last four games. 

“What did he have, four [sacks]? I think it was good but it could have been better, because he missed some,” Eberflus said. “There were a lot of times he had [the quarterback] in the chute and could have gotten him down. We just have to do a good job of finishing and wrapping up the quarterback, strip-sacking as you come through. He could have had at least three or four more.” 

Ngakoue is a significant loss, but even without him the Bears are in better shape than most NFL teams heading into the final four games. Every projected starter for Week 1 was healthy against the Lions on Sunday — and with Sweat starting for Walker, the Bears actually had a stronger lineup in Week 13 than anticipated before the season began. 

Winning the war of attrition is a key factor in the NFL and made a difference in NFC North victories over the Vikings (who were missing quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson) and the Lions (who were missing center Frank Ragnow and defensive tackle Alim McNeill). But it’s a constant battle. Wide receiver DJ Moore (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) was limited. 

“It’s rare you only have one guy that’s injured [this late in the season],” Eberflus said. “It’s a tribute to the players for taking care of their bodies with the performance staff, the training staff and strength staff. I think we’ve done a good job with the mini-byes [after playing on Thursday night against the Commanders and Panthers] to refresh, re-charge mind, body and spirit. I think that’s a really big part of it. [And] continuing to do that through these next games.” 

