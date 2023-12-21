The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Bears predictions: Week 16 vs. Cardinals

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals:

By  Patrick Finley
   
Rick Morrissey

Bears, 24-17: Let me be clear. I have no faith in this pick. None. Nada. Not after watching the Bears cough up another lead last week. If the Cardinals win, you won’t be able to knock me over with a feather — or a truck of feathers. Season: 9-5.

Rick Telander

Bears, 31-20: Feels like a winnable game, maybe a rout. Not a battle of giants, mind you, but the Bears should be angry enough about that Browns game to beat up on the weak Cards. Season: 9-5.

Scoop Jackson

Bears, 38-17: When a team ranked five teams below you in the NFL Power rankings lands on your schedule after the most disheartening loss in what has been a disheartening season, you take that whole season out on them. It’s football’s version of collateral damage.  Season: 9-5.

Patrick Finley

Bears, 28-21: The Cardinals are the Bears’ oldest rivals — they’re the only two active NFL teams that date back to 1920. The Decatur Staleys and Chicago Cardinals split their two-game series in 1920, with the Staleys winning 10-0 and losing 7-6. Season: 11-3.

Jason Lieser

Bears, 34-22: Everything will look pretty good for the Bears — for one day, against a horrible opponent and in a meaningless game. But at least it’s better than losing. Season: 7-7.

Mark Potash

Bears, 23-16: The Bears are all but out of the playoff hunt after a fourth-quarter collapse against the Browns last week, but they’re still motivated to finish strong and should be able to handle the upstreaming Cardinals at home.  Season: 8-6.

