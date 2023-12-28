The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Bears predictions: Week 17 vs. Falcons

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Sunday against the Falcons:

By  Patrick FinleyJason LieserMark PotashScoop JacksonRick Telander and Rick Morrissey
   
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons

The Bears lost to the Falcons last year in Atlanta.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rick Morrissey

Falcons, 17-14: The slow, plodding march to the end of the season continues with another game between two forgettable teams. This figures to be a close one. So there’s that. Season: 10-5.

Rick Telander

Bears, 22-20: The Bears are on a roll—a small one, true—but why stop now against another sub-.500 team? Everybody works toward average in the NFL— the Bears are en route! Season: 10-5.

Scoop Jackson

Bears, 23-6: In an elimination game for both teams (one more than the other), it’s usually the team with the most desperate need to not lose that comes out with the W. The year 2023 ain’t going out like that on its final day — at least not in Chi.  Season: 10-5.

Patrick Finley

Bears, 12-9: The Bears defense wants to pitch a shutout — and it might have to if the offense looks anything like the mess we saw in the last three quarters against the terrible Cardinals. Season: 12-3.

Jason Lieser

Bears, 23-18: The Falcons have a good defense, but it won’t take much to beat them since their offense is a mess. They’re two games removed from losing 9-7 to the lowly Panthers. Season: 8-7.

Mark Potash

Bears, 19-17: After riding a wave of good health, injuries are starting to add up for the Bears, with Teven Jenkins, Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney and Lucas Patrick in doubt for Sunday’s game. But their defense is still solid and motivated. Season: 9-6.

