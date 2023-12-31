The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Three takeaways from the Bears’ win vs. Falcons

Bears quarterback Justin Fields picked the right time to play his best game.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Three takeaways from the Bears’ win vs. Falcons
Bears quarterback Justin Fields waves to fans after Sunday’s win.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields waves to fans after Sunday’s win.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Three big-picture takeaways from the Bears’ 37-17 win against the Falcons in their home finale:

Justin’s best

Justin Fields picked the right time to play his best game.

His 268 passing yards Sunday were the sixth-highest of his career. His 99.5 passer rating was eighth-best during that span, and his 45 rushing yards were 23rd best. He neither fumbled nor threw an interception for the 15th time in his career.

The Bears have the first pick in this year’s draft, so time will tell whether it’s enough. But Fields put on a show in what might be his last game at Soldier Field.

Home sweet home

The Bears finished the season having won their last five games at home. Their last five-game home win streak came in their division-winning 2018 season. It marked only the second time since 2014 the Bears finished the season with a winning record at Soldier Field — they went 7-1 in 2018.

Packers week

Bears management measures the team against their rival, the Packers.

This year, they start and end the season with the same matchup. They lost 38-20 in Week 1, an outcome that has been bothering the Bears ever since. They want revenge at Lambeau Field.

“We’re on their [butt], for sure,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
As Bears GM Ryan Poles decides on Justin Fields, a victory over the Falcons shouldn’t sway him
2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears clinch No. 1 overall pick, control No. 10 pick
Bears coach Matt Eberflus gets what he needs in 37-17 win over Falcons as he makes case to stay
QB Justin Fields gives Bears something to think about on day they land top pick
Bears clinch No. 1 pick in 2024 NFL Draft as Panthers solidify worst record
Behind QB Justin Fields, Bears lead Falcons at halftime
The Latest
Asylum seekers get off a bus at 800 S. Desplaines St., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Immigration
Another plane of migrants arrives in Chicago area as Mayor Brandon Johnson continues call for federal help
A plane from Texas dropped 355 migrants off about 1 a.m. Sunday in Rockford, officials said. They were transported by bus to a Chicago landing zone.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Justin Fields waving to fans after the Bears’ 37-17 victory over the Falcons at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Bears
As Bears GM Ryan Poles decides on Justin Fields, a victory over the Falcons shouldn’t sway him
The quarterback picks apart a weak and poorly designed defense.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Matthew Dolkart and Hillary Catrow walk their dogs near Montrose Beach on Dec. 31, 2023.
Weather
A taste of winter as snow dusts Chicago on last day of the year
As of noon Sunday, nearly an inch of snow had fallen at O’Hare, and 0.2 inches were recorded at Midway.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Kevin Korchinski is rediscovering his rhythm back in the Blackhawks’ lineup.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks rookie Kevin Korchinski settling back into hockey rhythm after father’s death
Korchinski played his fifth consecutive game Sunday since returning to the lineup following his father’s death in December. The Hawks continue to work with him on his defensive game while hoping his production starts to creep up.
By Ben Pope
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Bryce Heard (2) reacts during the Big Dipper Championship game against Thornton.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 31, 2023
Marian Catholic, West Aurora, Neuqua Valley and Palatine join and there is a new team at the top.
By Michael O’Brien
 