Three takeaways from the Bears’ win vs. Falcons

Three big-picture takeaways from the Bears’ 37-17 win against the Falcons in their home finale:

Justin’s best

Justin Fields picked the right time to play his best game.

His 268 passing yards Sunday were the sixth-highest of his career. His 99.5 passer rating was eighth-best during that span, and his 45 rushing yards were 23rd best. He neither fumbled nor threw an interception for the 15th time in his career.

The Bears have the first pick in this year’s draft, so time will tell whether it’s enough. But Fields put on a show in what might be his last game at Soldier Field.

Home sweet home

The Bears finished the season having won their last five games at home. Their last five-game home win streak came in their division-winning 2018 season. It marked only the second time since 2014 the Bears finished the season with a winning record at Soldier Field — they went 7-1 in 2018.

Packers week

Bears management measures the team against their rival, the Packers.

This year, they start and end the season with the same matchup. They lost 38-20 in Week 1, an outcome that has been bothering the Bears ever since. They want revenge at Lambeau Field.

“We’re on their [butt], for sure,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.