The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ 4 interceptions vs. Falcons gives them NFL lead at 22

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson had two, tying him for the team lead at four this season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears’ 4 interceptions vs. Falcons gives them NFL lead at 22
stevenson__2_.jpg

Tyrique Stevenson had two of the Bears’ interceptions.

Getty

The Bears have become one of the most takeaway-hungry teams in the NFL and shut down the Falcons with four interceptions in their 37-17 win at Soldier Field.

They got two from rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and one each from nickel corner Kyler Gordon and linebacker T.J. Edwards as they held Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke to 10-of-29 passing for 163 yards and a 26.1 passer rating. With the four picks, the Bears now lead the NFL with 22 interceptions — their most since getting 27 in 2018.

Stevenson, a second-round pick, now has four interceptions on the season, tying him with cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for the team lead. On his first one Sunday, he baited Heinicke into thinking his man had slipped behind him to get open, then jumped back to cut off the route and pick off his pass.

“Just studying a little Jaylon Johnson film,” Stevenson said. “Show him short, but make sure we’re able to get back. He put the ball in harm’s way, and I’m gonna go get it every time.”

Stevenson has come a long way since getting scorched by top receivers like the Buccaneers’ Mike Evans early in the season. He credited Bears quarterbacks Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman for helping him put in extra work after practices.

“Just continue to bounce back and really learn from the mistakes,” Johnson said of Stevenson’s progress. “He’s been thrown in the fire since Day 1, but he’s continued to battle and make plays.”

Johnson was sidelined briefly with a shoulder injury, but it didn’t seem to be a significant issue.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
DJ Moore makes the difference for Bears, Justin Fields — again
Three takeaways from the Bears’ win vs. Falcons
As Bears GM Ryan Poles decides on Justin Fields, a victory against the Falcons shouldn’t sway him
2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears clinch No. 1 overall pick, control No. 10 pick
Bears coach Matt Eberflus gets what he needs in 37-17 win over Falcons as he makes case to stay
QB Justin Fields gives Bears something to think about on day they land top pick
The Latest
MLB teams have kept Omar Vizquel at arm’s length.
White Sox
No longer welcome in baseball, Omar Vizquel speaks for first time since lawsuit
Vizquel’s life turned upside down in August 2021, when he was sued by a former batboy who has autism, for sexual harassment while managing the White Sox’s Class AA team in Birmingham, Alabama in 2019.
By Bob Nightengale | USA Today
 
Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a nine-yard touchdown pass over Falcons safety Jessie Bates (3) in the first quarter Sunday at Soldier Field.
Bears
DJ Moore makes the difference for Bears, Justin Fields — again
Moore’s standout performance in the Bears’ 37-17 victory over the Falcons — nine receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown — was a timely and fitting celebration of the trade for Moore that officially became a masterstroke Sunday.
By Mark Potash
 
CPD_01.JPG
Crime
Man wounded in East Side shooting
A 23-year-old man was in the 10300 block of South Avenue L about 2:26 p.m. Sunday when a black car pulled up and someone fired the shots, hitting him in the leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Asylum seekers get off a bus at 800 S. Desplaines St., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Immigration
Another plane of migrants arrives in Chicago area as Mayor Brandon Johnson continues call for federal help
A plane from Texas dropped 355 migrants off about 1 a.m. Sunday in Rockford, officials said. They were transported by bus to a Chicago landing zone.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields waves to fans after Sunday’s win.
Bears
Three takeaways from the Bears’ win vs. Falcons
Bears quarterback Justin Fields picked the right time to play his best game.
By Patrick Finley
 