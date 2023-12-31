Bears’ 4 interceptions vs. Falcons gives them NFL lead at 22

The Bears have become one of the most takeaway-hungry teams in the NFL and shut down the Falcons with four interceptions in their 37-17 win at Soldier Field.

They got two from rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and one each from nickel corner Kyler Gordon and linebacker T.J. Edwards as they held Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke to 10-of-29 passing for 163 yards and a 26.1 passer rating. With the four picks, the Bears now lead the NFL with 22 interceptions — their most since getting 27 in 2018.

Stevenson, a second-round pick, now has four interceptions on the season, tying him with cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for the team lead. On his first one Sunday, he baited Heinicke into thinking his man had slipped behind him to get open, then jumped back to cut off the route and pick off his pass.

“Just studying a little Jaylon Johnson film,” Stevenson said. “Show him short, but make sure we’re able to get back. He put the ball in harm’s way, and I’m gonna go get it every time.”

Stevenson has come a long way since getting scorched by top receivers like the Buccaneers’ Mike Evans early in the season. He credited Bears quarterbacks Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman for helping him put in extra work after practices.

“Just continue to bounce back and really learn from the mistakes,” Johnson said of Stevenson’s progress. “He’s been thrown in the fire since Day 1, but he’s continued to battle and make plays.”

Johnson was sidelined briefly with a shoulder injury, but it didn’t seem to be a significant issue.

