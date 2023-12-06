The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus says ‘extreme patience’ necessary in rebuild

The Bears followed up their 3-14 season in 2022 with an 0-4 start this season before going 4-4 in their last eight games.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Matt Eberflus coaching in the Vikings game.

Eberflus’ Bears have gone 4-4 in their last eight games after 3-18 in his first 21 as coach.

AP Photos

Rebuilds take time, but there’s no way the Bears expected theirs to go this slowly. Only now, well into Year 2, is there even the faintest flicker of progress. That progress is that they’ve gone 4-4 in their last eight games, which includes narrow wins recently over the Panthers and Vikings.

Coach Matt Eberflus said it takes “extreme patience” to build incrementally and believes there has been legitimate growth lately. But he acknowledged that’s a lot to ask from the fan base when the team has had just one winning season in the past decade.

“The wins, that’s the biggest frustration: When are you going to get the wins?” said Eberflus, who is 7-22 as head coach. “You keep doing things right, you keep doing things right, then all of a sudden the wins will come. That’s what all of my mentors would tell me.

“Just keep doing it right and really focus on the fundamentals and details of doing the job right. Hold guys to standards — don’t let that slip. That’s what we’ve tried to do. It’s been slow, and I know the Chicago Bears fans, as we do, want more wins. You can certainly see that momentum starting to change and we’re certainly optimistic for that.”

The Bears have been better defensive since the addition of defensive end Montez Sweat, which allowed Eberflus to get more creative in defensive play calling. Their offense, however, is 21st in scoring and managed just 12 points (all on field goals) in the Bears’ win over the middling Vikings.

