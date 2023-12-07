The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould is retiring

The Penn State alum kicked for the Bears from 2005-15, making 276-of-323 field goals and all but four extra points.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Robbie Gould, one of the greatest kickers in Bears history, is retiring.

Gould last kicked for the 49ers last season. The Penn State alum kicked for the Bears from 2005-15, making 276-of-323 field goals and all but four extra points.

After being a surprise cut at the end of training camp in 2016, Gould kicked for the Giants in 2016 and the 49ers from 2017-22. He led the league in field goals made in 2017 and field goal percentage in 2018. He made two field goals in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2020 season.

In 2017, he returned to Soldier Field as a member of the 49ers and made five field goals to beat his former team, 15-14.

Gould returned to the Chicago area and has been raising his three boys — aged 10, 8 and 5 — here. He has dabbled in sports talk radio work and is an avowed golf nut.

“In addition to how much I loved playing for that team and its fans, the city of Chicago became my home,” Gould wrote Thursday in The Players Tribune. “It’s where I met my wife, and we’ve raised our three boys there. The nostalgia I feel for that wonderful city — the connection — makes it hard to imagine living life with my family anywhere else.”

He maintained an affinity for the Bears; he was in the stands as a fan when Cody Parkey double-doinked the potential game-winner in January 2019.

Gould holds the Bears’ franchise record for field goals made. He made 85.4% of them, which ranks second in team history behind current kicker Cairo Santos.

