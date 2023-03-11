Everything you want in a trade — and Moore

Bears fans are absolutely giddy over “The Trade” — general manager Ryan Poles acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore and multiple draft picks from the Panthers for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There hasn’t been this much excitement about the Bears since Ryan Pace fleeced the Raiders to acquire Khalil Mack in 2018.

That was the celebrated blockbuster deal that changed the course of Bears history — transforming the Bears into perennial Super Bowl contenders and turning Pace into a Theo Epstein-level rock star.

Wait, it didn’t? Maybe I’m thinking of the euphoria over Jerry Angelo acquiring Jay Cutler in 2009. That’s the deal that gave the Bears the franchise quarterback they had not had since Sid Luckman, sparking a new era of championship contention.

Wait, it didn’t? Maybe I’m thinking of the virtual parade Bears fans held for Phil Emery after he traded for Brandon Marshall in 2012 — finally giving Cutler the No. 1 receiver he needed to become the franchise quarterback the Bears had not had since Sid Luckman, sparking a new era of championship contention.

Wait, that didn’t happen, either? Well, that’s the beauty of being a Bears fan. No matter how many times you’re disappointed, when the next Big Event comes along, it’s like the previous ones never happened. Baseball is our National Pastime, but football is our National Addiction. And it is awesome.

So in that spirit, instead of ruining your fantasy with a little intrusion of reality — that these things almost never work out as you hope — I’m going to suspend my skepticism and make the case for why this celebrated move will be different. Here goes:



The Bears didn’t mortgage their future.

Cutler and Mack cost them two first-round draft picks. It’s possible the Bears could end up regretting passing on Will Anderson if he becomes the next Nick Bosa or Jalen Carter if he becomes the next Aaron Donald, or any of the quarterbacks if they become the next Patrick Mahomes. But the Bears acquired a proven skill-position player in Moore and more future draft picks, not fewer.

Now Poles has options. He can still trade up in the second round in this year’s draft and recoup the pick that went to the Steelers for Chase Claypool. And he’ll have ammunition to move up in the first round next season — if he needs to — for a chance at current Next Big Thing receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr., or a quarterback if Fields stagnates in 2023 with a better supporting cast.



DJ Moore being better with the Bears than he was with the Panthers is not wishful thinking.

In Poles’ first season, the Bears loaded up on receivers who previously caught passes from Aaron Rodgers (Equanimeous St. Brown), Patrick Mahomes (Byron Pringle) and Ben Roethlisberger (Claypool) in well-established offenses. Expecting them to blossom with a lesser quarterback in a worse offense is a notch below buying a lotto ticket.

Moore’s production came on mediocre-to-poor Carolina teams that finished 20th, 24th, 29th and 20th in scoring — with Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, a fading Cam Newton, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Will Grier and P.J. Walker at quarterback. He’s not stepping down in class. All the Bears are asking him to do is play football.



This move could put Poles in his wheelhouse at No. 9 (if he stays there) — getting the best offensive lineman available.

With Alabama’s Will Anderson out of the picture and Georgia’s Jalen Carter red-flagged and possibly taken, the offensive line figures to be the Bears’ focus at No. 9. That’s Poles’ expertise as a former college lineman.

In 2021, Poles played a key role in the Chiefs drafting second-round center Creed Humphrey, a two-year starter who made the Pro Bowl last season and helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Last year, fifth-round draft pick Braxton Jones played every snap and made the Pro Football Writers of America’s all-rookie team.

It’s a critical pick — the Bears need someone who’s not just better than Riley Reiff and Larry Borom, but a playoff-quality starter who provides an obvious upgrade for the line. So whether it’s Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski or Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. or Georgia’s Broderick Jones, the Bears in theory have an expert making that call.

The Bears might still be in the running for Jalen Carter at No. 9.

When Carter was arrested during the Scouting Combine for reckless driving and racing in relation to a fatal car accident in Athens, Ga., the reality of the NFL is that two or three teams at the top of the draft had a big risk to weigh, and the rest of the league’s GMs saw an opportunity to get arguably the best player in the draft for a bargain.

With this trade, the Bears went from the first group to the second. It might be a longshot that Carter is still there at No. 9. But if he is, the Bears have to do their due diligence — which often is talking to enough people who will vouch for his character — and seriously consider taking Carter. When the decision is Carter or Will Anderson, you probably don’t want to risk it. But when it’s Carter or Peter Skoronski, that’s a different conversation.

Poles seems to be getting the hang of this job.

Ryan Pace had a clandestine, cloak-and-dagger style that, at least sometimes, was more of a detriment than a benefit. He was obsessively private about the draft, even keeping John Fox out of the loop on the Mitch Trubisky draft — and perhaps inadvertently pulling the rug out from under Mike Glennon after signing him to a three-year contract as a free agent, which was a bad look that arguably set a bad tone for the 2017 quarterback dynamic.

Poles already is playing a different game and seems to be a more efficient manager. He openly acknowledged the reality of trading down being his best option. And instead of hiding from the media, he went on an actual media tour — including one-on-ones with local media outlets and interviews with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast that helped get the message out — the price for the No. 1 pick will be high. He worked the room. And, unlike Pace keeping Glennon in the dark, Poles kept Fields in the loop throughout the process.

Poles owes a tip of the cap to Pace for leaving him with the single-biggest commodity that made this good fortune happen — Fields. And he still has a big job ahead of him, not only making the right picks, but hoping he didn’t pass on the next Patrick Mahomes. And don’t discount the fickle finger of fate’s impact in this scenario. But already, it seems like Ryan Poles has something previous Bears general managers did not — better luck.

