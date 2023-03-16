The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Bears to sign RB D’Onta Foreman

He’s the third Panthers offensive player to land in Chicago in the last two days.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers

D’Onta Foreman smiles after a win Dec. 24.

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Two days after losing David Montgomery to free agency, the Bears appear to have found his replacement. They agreed to sign running back D’Onta Foreman to a one-year, $3 million contract, a source confirmed Thursday night.

Foreman had 203 carries for 914 yards last year; Montgomery had 201 for 801 yards.

Pro Football Focus ranked Foreman as the 30th-best running back last season. He’ll be far cheaper than Montgomery, who agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal Tuesday night. The Bears figure to have Foreman share time with Khalil Herbert.

He’s the third Panthers offensive player to land in Chicago in the last two days. The Bears traded their No. 1 pick for a package that included receiver D.J. Moore, and on Thursday signed backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

In five years, he’s averaged 4.3 yards per carry. A third-round pick from Texas in 2017, Foreman has played for the Texans, Titans and Panthers.

