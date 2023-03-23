Bears sign LB Dylan Cole

The Bears are signing Dylan Cole, a linebacker and special teamer who started eight games and recorded 64 tackles last season for the Titans. His decision to sign a one-year deal came Thursday, one day after visiting Halas Hall.

Cole played a whopping 74 percent of the Titans’ special teams snaps last season — a figure that’s in line with the way he found his niche in the NFL. He played 76 percent of the Titans’ kicking downs when he was healthy in 2021 and between 62 percent and 68 percent in each of four seasons with the Texans.

He’ll provide depth behind starters Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, who figure to play middle and weak-side linebacker, respectively. Jack Sanborn is penciled in to play on the strong side, a position the Bears eliminate when they move to nickel coverage.

Cole also helps make up for the departure of linebacker Matthew Adams, another special teams standout, who joined the Browns earlier this week.

The 28-year-old was an undrafted free agent was from Missouri State who made his debut with Houston in 2017. He’s the third member of the 2022 Titans the Bears have signed this offseason, joining guard Nate Davis and defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

