Saturday, April 29, 2023
Bears take speedy WR Tyler Scott in fourth round

The 5-10, 177-pound Scott ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at Cincinnati’s pro day. The Bears see him as a deep-ball threat for quarterback Justin Fields. “He can really take the top off,” scout Ryan Cavanaugh said. “Justin’s going to like throwing to him deep.”

By  Mark Potash
   
Indiana v Cincinnati

Bears fourth-round draft pick Tyler Scott (21) had 54 receptions for 899 yards and nine touchdowns at Cincinnati last season.

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Bears selected Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott in the fourth round (No. 133) of the NFL draft.

The 5-10, 177-pound Scott has two notable attributes the Bears are looking for — speed and short-area quickness to get open off the line of scrimmage. Scott ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and a 4.37 40 at Cincinnati’s pro day.

Scott started 20 games in three seasons at Cincinnati and had modest production until last season, when he had 54 receptions for 899 yards (16.6 average) and nine touchdowns in 11 games. He had 30 receptions for 520 yards (17.3 average) and five touchdowns in 2021.

“Love his speed. Great kid. Tough kid,” Bears scout Ryan Cavanaugh said. “He can really take the top off. Justin’s going to like throwing to him deep — he does that well. I think he surprised us with route running and quickness and everythign about him. He’s a tough kid. He’s tough at the catch point. He’s really good with the deep ball. Getting open deep as well as fighting for the ball deep. Good at tracking it. Good hands downfield. And just an awesome kid.”

