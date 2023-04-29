The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears open 5th round by drafting LB Noah Sewell at No. 148 overall

He’s he fourth defensive choice out of the Bears’ first seven picks.

By  Jason Lieser
   
The Bears drafted Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell in the fifth round Saturday.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

The Bears continued trying to revamp their defense Saturday by picking Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell in the fifth round of the NFL Draft at No. 148 overall.

In three seasons at Oregon, Sewell had 218 tackles, including 7 1/2 sacks, as well as three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Bears scout Reese Hicks said Sewell’s blitzing ability was part of the draw to pick him.

“He’s ready to go,” said Reese, who thought he’d be in position to play quickly rather than being a developmental prospect.

Sewell, 21, grew up in American Samoa and is the younger brother of Lions Pro Bowl left tackle Penei Sewell.

“It’s gonna be one heck of a matchup,” Noah Sewell said of facing the Lions twice each season. “I’m gonna make sure I win a couple reps.”

Here is the Bears current draft class and remaining picks:

Round 1, No. 10 overall: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright
Round 2, No. 53 overall: Florida DT Gervon Dexter
Round 2, No. 56 overall: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson
Round 3, No. 64 overall: South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens
Round 4, No. 115 overall: Texas RB Roschon Johnson
Round 4, No. 133 overall: Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott
Round 5, No. 148 overall: Oregon LB Noah Sewell
Round 5, No. 165 overall:
Round 7, No. 218 overall:
Round 7, No. 258 overall:

