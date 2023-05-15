The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears set dates, times for presason games

The Bears announced their preseason opponents Thursday but didn’t set the dates and times for those three exhibition games until Monday morning.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears set dates, times for presason games
Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears

Bears fans cheer during last season’s preseason game against the Chiefs.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears announced their preseason opponents Thursday but didn’t set the dates and times for those three exhibition games until Monday morning.

They’ll host two games: against the Titans on Aug. 12 and the Bills on Aug. 26. Both are Saturday games that start at noon at Soldier Field.

The Bears will travel for their second preseason game, playing the Colts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. The team is expected to hold joint practices against the Colts in the days leading up to the game, though the Bears have yet to make any announcement.

The Bears are hosting two preseason games because they will host only eight of 17 regular-season contests. The NFL’s 17-game schedule, which is entering its third year, rotates the extra home game from conference to conference. The Bears’ regular season schedule was announced Thursday night.

All three preseason games will air on Fox-32 and on ESPN 1000.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ 2023 schedule looks playable, but ...
Former Bears GM Phil Emery retires
Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love in Week 1. Any way we can play the game right now?
Halas Intrigue, Episode 283: Schedule time!
Analyzing the Bears’ full 2023 schedule
Bears schedule tracker: Full slate released Thursday
The Latest
Practicing self-care is vital for us to be better health care workers, writes social worker Padraic Stanley.
Other Views
To prevent burnout, health care workers need more self-care — and a life outside work
Self-care benefits us, our patients and the communities we serve. We owe it to ourselves to find hobbies and joyful activities, and to set boundaries with work, social worker Padraic Stanley writes.
By Padraic Stanley
 
The North American tour of “Hadestown” plays the CIBC Theatre June 20-25.&nbsp;
Theater
‘MJ’ musical, ‘The Who’s Tommy,’ ‘Hadestown’ among Chicago’s summer theater lineup
Comedy, drama, musicals — the local theater scene has something for everyone this summer.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Former St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell watches as the Mustangs play Joliet West.
High School Basketball
Henricksen: St. Rita implosion unlike anything we’ve seen before
What’s going on at St. Rita? How did a burgeoning program with what appeared to be an unlimited ceiling at the high school level dissolve overnight?
By Joe Henricksen
 
ChicagoMayorqquiz.jpg
Chicago History
Test your knowledge of Chicago mayors with our 18-question quiz
How well do you know the mayor? Put your knowledge to the test in our 18-question Chicago mayor quiz.
By John Silver
 
LIFEGUARDS_080521_15.JPG
Summer Guide
10 great things to do during a Chicago summer — for the first time or the 100th
As the weather warms up, it’s time get outside for dining, boating, strolling a festival and more.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 