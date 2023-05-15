Bears set dates, times for presason games

The Bears announced their preseason opponents Thursday but didn’t set the dates and times for those three exhibition games until Monday morning.

They’ll host two games: against the Titans on Aug. 12 and the Bills on Aug. 26. Both are Saturday games that start at noon at Soldier Field.

The Bears will travel for their second preseason game, playing the Colts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. The team is expected to hold joint practices against the Colts in the days leading up to the game, though the Bears have yet to make any announcement.

The Bears are hosting two preseason games because they will host only eight of 17 regular-season contests. The NFL’s 17-game schedule, which is entering its third year, rotates the extra home game from conference to conference. The Bears’ regular season schedule was announced Thursday night.

All three preseason games will air on Fox-32 and on ESPN 1000.