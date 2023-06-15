Bears sign last two rookies in draft class

The Bears are breaking minicamp with their entire rookie class signed.

Thursday, former Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and former Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson signed their four-year rookie contracts. Both were second-round picks in April.

The two participated in all offseason activities even as their agents negotiated the finer points of what has become a fairly standardized contract.

Their signatures ensure the Bears won’t have a repeat of last season, when another second-round pick, safety Jaquan Brisker, waited until the day before training camp began — and after his fellow rookies reported— to sign his deal. His representatives and the Bears were at odds over guaranteed money in Year 3 of his contract.

Bears had coach Matt Eberflus and his assistants have given encouraging reviews of both players. Stevenson figures to slide into the starting outside cornerback position opposite Jaylon Johnson, with second-year cornerback Kyler Gordon in the slot. Dexter, who has flashed dynamically at times during offseason practices, will be part of a defensive line rotation.

