The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears sign last two rookies in draft class

Thursday, Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and former Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson signed their four-year rookie contracts. Both were second-round picks in April.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears sign last two rookies in draft class
Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter speaks in May.

Chicago Bears defensive lineman German Dexter Sr. smiles as he speaks at a news conference during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH109

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

The Bears are breaking minicamp with their entire rookie class signed.

Thursday, former Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and former Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson signed their four-year rookie contracts. Both were second-round picks in April.

The two participated in all offseason activities even as their agents negotiated the finer points of what has become a fairly standardized contract.

Their signatures ensure the Bears won’t have a repeat of last season, when another second-round pick, safety Jaquan Brisker, waited until the day before training camp began — and after his fellow rookies reported— to sign his deal. His representatives and the Bears were at odds over guaranteed money in Year 3 of his contract.

Bears had coach Matt Eberflus and his assistants have given encouraging reviews of both players. Stevenson figures to slide into the starting outside cornerback position opposite Jaylon Johnson, with second-year cornerback Kyler Gordon in the slot. Dexter, who has flashed dynamically at times during offseason practices, will be part of a defensive line rotation.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
New mayor off to ‘very encouraging start,’ local business leader says
Bears coach Matt Eberflus: I’ll benefit from ‘the second time through it’
NFL briefs Bears about gambling policy, lists 6 things that are verboten
Connection with DJ Moore buoys Justin Fields
Halas Intrigue, Episode 286: Bears break for the summer
Bears QB Justin Fields heading to Paris for football camp
The Latest
An object that resembles a World War II-era rocket was found in unincorporated Antioch Thursday.
Suburban Chicago
Live WWII-era rocket discovered in Antioch-area yard
The Lake County bomb squad recovered the object and detonated it. It was determined to be live. The residents of the property were evacuated as a precaution.
By Mary Norkol
 
State regulators gave preliminary approval to a plan for a temporary casino to open as early as this summer at Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave., pictured here in July 2022.
Casinos and Gambling
Long-sought Chicago casino could open by Labor Day as Bally’s plan for temporary site clears state hurdle
The Illinois Gaming Board’s “preliminary suitability” finding allows Bally’s to lay the groundwork for operations both at the Medinah Temple in River North and the permanent $1.7 billion casino complex at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, expected to open by 2026.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Lloyd Price (Saint Aubyn, left) and his friend/business partner Harold Logan (Stanley Wayne Mathis) have much to talk about in “Personaity: The Lloiyd Price Musical” at the Studebaker Theater.&nbsp;
Theater
Top-notch cast, glorious songs and plenty of personality combine for first-rate ‘Lloyd Price Musical’
In the 1950s and ’60s, Price had a number of hits, most notably “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” and “Personality.”
By Jack Helbig — For the Sun-Times
 
600x200.jpg
News
AmeriCorps grants $2.2 million to Chicago, downstate Illinois groups for public health programs
The AmeriCorps grants aim to improve public health, food and educational services for students and seniors.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Jim Bowers, the owner of the Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, speaks to insurance agents after the house caught fire early Thursday, June 15, 2023. The home, which was designated landmark status in 2022, is the oldest home in the Austin neighborhood, according to the city.
News
Austin man tries to fight flames after his 154-year-old home catches fire
The fire early Thursday at the landmark Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue was mostly confined to the attic, the homeowner said.
By Cindy HernandezSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 