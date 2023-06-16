The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears to begin demolishing Arlington Heights grandstand on Friday

The Bears are stressing that demolition does not mean the team will necessarily develop the property for a new stadium. They bought the land for $197.3 million with that intent but have since grown dissatisfied with its property tax assessment.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Arlington Park Exterior Views

The Bears will begin exterior demolition of Arlington International Racecourse on Friday.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bears will begin demolishing the grandstands at Arlington International Racecourse on Friday afternoon, the latest step toward flattening the 326-acre property the team bought earlier this year.

The Bears are stressing that demolition does not mean the team will necessarily develop the property for a new stadium. They bought the land for $197.3 million with that intent but have since grown dissatisfied with the expense of its property tax assessment.

Team spokesman Scott Hagel said two weeks ago that the assessment “fails to reflect the property is not operational and not commercially viable in its current state.” He said then that the plan to build a stadium in Arlington Heights was “at risk.”

Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren has since met with Naperville mayor Scott Wehrli and had a Zoom conversation with new Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson. Waukegan officials reached out to the team, too.

The Bears, who have played at Soldier Field since 1971, closed escrow on the Arlington Heights property in February.

