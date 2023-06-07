The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson back at Halas Hall for OTAs

Johnson missed the first two weeks of voluntary practice because of off-field responsibilities.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson back at Halas Hall for OTAs
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson playing in a game.

Johnson skipped the first two weeks of voluntary OTAs but was back at Halas Hall this week.

AP Photos

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, their best player at that position and one of their top talents overall, is back at Halas Hall for Organized Team Activities after missing the last two weeks.

Johnson is expected to practice Wednesday morning and speak to the media in the afternoon.

While OTAs are voluntary, most NFL players attend unless they are injured or seeking a new contract. Johnson is up for an extension this offseason as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal. He has a salary-cap hit. of $3.6 million this season; there are 11 corners at $10 million or higher for this season.

Johnson said on ESPN Radio last week he skipped the first two OTAs to spend time with his daughter in Fresno, Calif., and raising funds through a non-profit he started to honor his best friend, who was shot and killed in 2021.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who drafted cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson in the second round the last two years, said after the draft, “Jaylon, I hope he’s a guy we get to keep here for a while, too.”

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace drafted Johnson out of Utah in the second round in 2020, and he has started 39 games. He held opposing passers to 58.8% completions.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Stalled Bears stadium talks create opening for Chicago mayor — if he’s willing to rewrite his playbook
Bears, doing business in a new way, aren’t afraid to play hardball
To the victor in the Bears’ stadium race go the spoiled
Bears need stars to emerge in 2023, and that goes beyond QB Justin Fields
Naperville Bears? Team exploring move to the western suburb, fearing potential Arlington Heights stadium is ‘at risk’
Bears still shopping for pass-rush help
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget Wednesday at Christopher House, an early education center in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.
Politics
Pritzker touts early education funding in signing $50.4 billion budget
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has traveled the state this week to tout the budget’s funding of his Smart Start initiative, a focal point of his 2024 budget aimed at improving access to preschool, increasing funding for child care providers and investing in early childhood facilities.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Robert Falls, the longtime artistic director of the Goodman Theatre, reflects on his career at the company during a recent chat in the Loop theater.
Theater
Robert Falls leaving an indelible legacy at the Goodman Theatre as his final season concludes
Under his leadership, the Goodman produced more than 150 world premieres. It also sent more than two dozen shows to Broadway where they garnered 22 Tony Awards.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
AP19053793289977.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks on track to hiring Darren Pang as lead TV analyst
Pang was a Hawks goalie for parts of three seasons in the 1980s. His contract with Bally Sports Midwest, which carries the Blues, expired. Also, Colby Cohen will not return to the Hawks’ broadcast team.
By Jeff Agrest
 
merlin_113878604.jpg
Theater
Roman Banks to star as Michael Jackson in ‘MJ’ musical in Chicago
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ alum cast as King of Pop in stage musical playing the Nederlander Theatre Aug. 1-Sept. 2.
By Catherine Odom and Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
News
Person found shot to death in car in Oak Brook
Officers were called to 22nd Street and Camden Court in the western suburb around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday after getting a 911 call, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 