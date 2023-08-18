Former Bears DE Robert Quinn arrested in South Carolina

Robert Quinn, the Bears’ single-season sacks leader, was arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of damaging cars and leaving the scene of an accident Tuesday night, according to court records.

Quinn was charged with third-degree assault and battery, hit-and run with property damage and leaving the scene of a traffic accident. Quinn turned himself in Friday morning and was released on bond.

According to WCSC-TV, Quinn hit four cars, a gate and a light post in Summerville, S.C. and spoke to neighbors before driving away. One told the station he slapped her and was belligerent.

Quinn set the Bears’ single-season sacks record with 18 1⁄ 2 in 2021. They traded him to the Eagles in the middle of last season, and he reached the Super Bowl as a member of the NFC champions. For the first time in his career, Quinn is not with an NFL team during training camp.

Quinn, 33, was a first-round pick of the Rams in 2011. He went to high school in North Charleston, S.C., about 10 miles from his home in Summerville.

