The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bills to play QB Josh Allen, other starters in preseason game vs. Bears on Saturday

Bears coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t indicated his plan yet, but will talk to the media after practice Thursday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bills to play QB Josh Allen, other starters in preseason game vs. Bears on Saturday
A photo of Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a preseason game.

Allen, who struggled against the Bears last season, will start Saturday in the preseason finale at Soldier Field.

Getty

The Bears will get a look at perennial MVP candidate Josh Allen when they host the Bills on Saturday in the preseason finale.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday he will play Allen and the rest of the starters, but didn’t specify how long he’ll keep them in the game.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is expected to reveal his plans regarding quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the starters after practice Thursday. He held almost all his starters out last week against the Colts on the grounds that they got the necessary work in two joint practices leading up to the game.

The Bears handled Allen well when they faced the Bills in Week 16 last season, though the Bills beat them 35-13. Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 71.3 passer rating. The yardage and passer rating were among his three worst games of the seaosn.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Chase Claypool’s strength when healthy? ‘Making contested catches’
As Bears great Steve McMichael nears Hall of Fame, ‘I think he’s feeling joy’
Practice might have to make perfect for Bears’ Justin Fields
Halas Intrigue, Episode 294: Mongo gets in
Bears add Cole Kmet to list of injured players
Bears great Steve McMichael named Hall of Fame finalist by seniors committee
The Latest
NewBFF_20230628_222.jpg
Creative Chicago
The drag competition where everybody leaves with a new BFF
In an art medium where peers can boil down to rivalry, the “Our New BFF” drag competition aims to build connections and hearken back to the scene’s roots by providing a mentor as part of its framework.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Pilsen
About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was in a crosswalk in the 2100 block of West Cermak Road when an SUV turning West on Cermak from Hoyne Avenue struck her, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Waymo driverless taxi on the street in Phoenix, Arizona in August 2023.
Columnists
Driverless cars racing toward us
Waymo autonomous taxis are working the streets of San Francisco and Phoenix, now, soon to add LA and, eventually, Chicago.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Image of the cover of the Creative Chicago edition of the Sun-Times. It includes teasers to stories included in the edition, as well as the title, “Creative Chicago,” represented by photos of each letter pulled from signs across the city.
Creative Chicago
Chicago is bursting with creativity in unexpected places
Exploring the creative scene in our neighborhoods, off the beaten path.
By Jennifer Kho
 
merlin_114923872.jpg
Creative Chicago
J Bambii is ready for the moment
From making music to planning community events, Jasmine Barber is staying true to her path.
By Jessi Roti
 