Bills to play QB Josh Allen, other starters in preseason game vs. Bears on Saturday

The Bears will get a look at perennial MVP candidate Josh Allen when they host the Bills on Saturday in the preseason finale.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday he will play Allen and the rest of the starters, but didn’t specify how long he’ll keep them in the game.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is expected to reveal his plans regarding quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the starters after practice Thursday. He held almost all his starters out last week against the Colts on the grounds that they got the necessary work in two joint practices leading up to the game.

The Bears handled Allen well when they faced the Bills in Week 16 last season, though the Bills beat them 35-13. Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 71.3 passer rating. The yardage and passer rating were among his three worst games of the seaosn.

