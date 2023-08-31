Bears sign Nathan Peterman to 53-man roster

The Bears signed quarterback Nathan Peterman and wide receiver/kick returner Trent Taylor to their 53-man roster Thursday. They put offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer on injured reserve to make room for Peterman and Taylor.

Peterman gives the Bears a veteran option at quarterback behind Justin Fields, with undrafted free agent rookie Tyson Bagent the only other quarterback on the roster.

Peterman, a five-year, NFL veteran, was the Bears’ No. 3 quarterback last season behind Fields and Trevor Siemian last season. He appeared in three games, with one start against the Vikings in the season-finale. He completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 114 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 92.9 passer rating in that game, a 29-13 loss at Soldier Field on Jan. 8.

Overall, Peterman, a fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2017, has started five NFL games. He’s 1-4 in those games with two touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a 31.1 passer rating.

Taylor, 29, a fifth-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2017, averaged 10.3 yards on 33 punt returns for the Bengals last season. His career long punt return in five seasons is 39 yards, as a rookie with the 49ers in 2017. He also has 87 receptions for 834 yards (9.6 average) and three touchdowns in his NFL career — most of that in 2017-18 with the 49ers.

Jenkins, who suffered a right leg injury in joint practices against the Colts, was put on injured reserve with a designation to return. He will miss at least four games and possibly a fifth, with the Bears fifth game on a short week — on Thursday Night Football against the Commanders.

The Bears also added four players to the practice squad: defensive linemen Deslin Alexandre and Daniel Hardy, offensive lineman Bill Murray and place-kicker John Parker Romo.

