Bears to put LG Teven Jenkins on IR, ruling him out at least 4 games

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins, arguably their best offensive lineman last season, will miss the first four games of the season on injured reserve.

Jenkins suffered a right leg injury during joint practices with the Colts two weeks ago and has been in a walking boot. General manager Ryan Poles described him as “week-to-week” and said it’s not a long-term issue, but the Bears can create an open roster spot by putting him on IR rather than wait to see how many games he misses — which might’ve been four anyway.

The open roster spot likely will go to punt returner Trent Taylor, who is expected to sign soon.

Former general manager Ryan Pace drafted Jenkins in the second round as a left tackle in 2021, but the new staff moved him to right guard last season. They reconfigured the line again this season with Jenkins at left guard, Cody Whitehair at center and free agent Nate Davis at right guard.

That plan was already in doubt before Jenkins went down because Whitehair has a hand injury. It’s likely the Bears will open the season Sept. 10 against the Packers with Whitehair at left guard and Lucas Patrick at center, though Patrick missed time in the preseason as well.

