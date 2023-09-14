Bears WR coach expects Chase Claypool to play Sunday

One day after head coach Matt Eberflus left open the possibility the team could sit Chase Claypool following a lackluster season debut, Bears wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said he’s “assuming” that he’ll be on the active roster Sunday against the Buccaneers.

“He’s been practicing and taking all the normal reps, so …” Tolbert said.

Claypool missed blocks on both screens and running plays during Sunday’s loss to the Packers, finishing with no catches on two targets. Tolbert said his receiver was frustrated with his own performance but he’s been proud of how he’s practiced this week. He said Claypool has been the first receiver to report to the meeting room each day this week.

“Actually,” Tolbert said, “his attitude has been really good this week. I watched him practice [Wednesday and Thursday] — he hustled more than any receiver on the field [Thursday]. So that was improvement. And I tell guys every time: you play like you practice. He’s practicing that way, so I’m hoping he’ll play that way.”

For the second-straight day, Claypool did not speak to the media after practice.

